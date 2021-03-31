Michael Jackson's daughter Paris shares rare insight into growing up with famous father The model was just 11 years old when her father died

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, has shared a rare insight into growing up with a famous father, admitting her life wasn't always "glitz and glam".

The 22-year-old spoke to Naomi Campbell for her YouTube series No Filter, revealing that her dad made sure she and her brothers Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19, didn't take their life of privilege for granted.

"My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places," Paris said.

"It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum."

Paris now works as a successful model, among other things, but admitted she didn't use her famous surname to help herself climb the ladder as she is a "full believer" in "earning" her own success.

She added: "Even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys 'R' Us, we had to read five books.

"It's earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking 'oh I got this'. It's like working for it, working hard for it, it's something else entirely. It's an accomplishment."

Paris was 11 when Michael died

Paris was only 11 years old when music icon Michael died. The Thriller hitmaker passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

Paris has previously opened up about losing her dad, telling Rolling Stone: "They always say, 'Time heals.' But it really doesn't. You just get used to it.

"I live life with the mentality of 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.' So going forward, anything bad that happens can't be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it."

