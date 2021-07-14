Megan Fox doesn't regularly post on her social media, but when she does she causes huge waves among her 12.9 million followers.

And earlier this week, she sparked a huge reaction with some stunning selfies ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Transformers star appeared to be in a bathroom, with a wall covered in a hexagonal design in the background.

She was all glammed up for her television appearance, with some beautiful makeup and red lipstick. She sizzled in a beautiful grey top that hugged her figure and perfectly highlighted her shoulder bones.

"Jimmy Kemmel tonight," [sic] she wrote alongside a heart and lips emoji, but this was enough to send her fans into overdrive in the comments.

"It's fine I didn't wanna breathe anyways," enthused one, while another added: "You're literally perfect."

A third wrote: "Unbelievably gorgeous the best," and a fourth said: "You really are a goddess, I hope you know that."

The star looked amazing

The Jennifer's Body star is dating singer Machine Gun Kelly, who is four years her junior, and the actress was bemused that some people were criticising the age gap.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: "You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35."

She added: "Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger."

Megan is dating Machine Gun Kelly

The actress was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, who was 12 years older than her, and together they share three sons, Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven and Journey, four.

Megan and Brian started dating in 2004, and they married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but later reconciled in 2016 and had the divorce dismissed in 2019. However, in 2020 they announced their separation.

