Anthea Turner shares very rare photos of step-daughter - and they're so close despite divorce The star has three step-children from her former marriage to Grant Bovey

Anthea Turner's marriage to Grant Bovey might have run its course many years ago, but she has managed to maintain a close bond with his three children.

Anthea and her ex-husband were officially divorced in October 2015 with the star going on to find love with Mark Armstrong. But she took the time to send a special birthday message to Claudia Bovey in celebration of her 25th birthday this week - and it's clear from the photos that the pair still get on famously.

The series of snapshots include one showing Claudia wearing a crown and holding a bouquet of flowers as she sits on the steps of Mucci's Italian restaurant in London. Another shows the celebrations in full swing with the party - including Anthea and ex Grant - sitting around a large dining table and toasting the birthday girl.

Anthea took to Instagram to celebrate Claudia's birthday

Anthea and Grant's marriage was tumultuous, with the couple getting together when they were both still married to other people. They initially split up in 2012 as a result of his infidelity but soon reconciled - only to split permanently in 2013 after 13 years together.

The star pictured with ex Grant and his three children

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in June 2017, Anthea spoke about the start of their romance. "Looking back, I regret the pain we caused," she confessed. "It was a terrible time of hurt all round and, knowing what I know now, I am so sorry about it all.

"I can understand why some people think I got my comeuppance when my relationship then went on to deteriorate in the way it did. But I loved Grant, and I can't regret the 15 years we had together. There were some very happy times."

Anthea announced her engagement to Mark Armstrong in 2019

In 2019, Anthea delighted fans by announcing her engagement to Mark Armstrong five months after they started dating. "Mark is the absolute love of my life, we adore each other," she told HELLO! in May 2020. "He makes me smile every day and we are excited about our life together."

