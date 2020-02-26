Move over Mrs Hinch! Anthea Turner is the new cleanfluencer you're going to be obsessed with Anthea Turner once had her own show, Perfect Housewife, dedicated to housekeeping

If you're obsessed with Mrs Hinch's cleaning tips and can't get enough of Stacey Solomon's organisation hacks, you will love social media's newest cleanfluencer; Anthea Turner. The TV presenter has been sharing her tips on everything from ironing to decluttering with her 42,000 Instagram followers over the past few months, giving a sneak peek inside her gorgeous house in the process – and they can't get enough!

Anthea Turner has been sharing her cleaning tips on Instagram

Her most recent posts have showcased her newest buys for managing her laundry and ironing, and just like Mrs Hinch, she's a fan of Minky, and their three-tier drying rack, which costs just £24.99 and she says is "the best drying rack I've found."

Minky 3-tier indoor airer, £24.99, Amazon

Anthea also raved about her Brabantia ironing board, which she expects "to last me for the rest of my life", and says will save time on the ironing. "This post is about being quick and efficient by arming yourself with the right tools for the job," she wrote.

The 59-year-old previously had her own TV show in the noughties, called Perfect Housewife, where she taught women how to run their homes. And it appears her passion is still just as strong, but don't expect her to be colour co-ordinating her kitchenware just yet. "I couldn't live one of those overly pristine lives where all the mugs are facing the right way," Anthea said in an IGTV video about decluttering. "The reason for talking to you about this is setting realistic goals. I'm a big turfer outer but I haven't got loads of time on my hands so I do it little and often."

Anthea has also taken some risks when it comes to keeping her house clean, including put her dry-clean only sofa covers into the washing machine, but was careful to note that she tested with a cushion that matched the sofa first. "It came up like new!" she enthused.

