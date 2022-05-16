Michael Bublé's hilarious Juno Awards cameo will have you in stitches The superstar appeared at the beginning of the show to give Simu Liu some hosting advice

Thanks to Michael Bublé for confirming what we've long suspected: There's always a Ryan on standby to call if you need help.

The Canadian superstar made a special – and very funny – appearance during the opening of the 2022 Juno Awards on May 15 when he dropped in to give host Simu Liu a few pieces of advice – a whole binder full of them, in fact. Michael really learned a lot back when he hosted in 2018!

Among the crooner's tips? "Stick to the script – sometimes we're not as funny as we think we are," never look Shawn Mendes directly in the eyes, and "don't mess up and become a meme forever." Oh, and that Ryan thing. Hit the button and one appears. Which? "They're all good, it doesn't matter."

After telling Michael he appreciated his tips but needed to leave so he could get to the venue to start his hosting gig, Simu was confronted by screaming fans and was rescued by Kim's Convenience castmate Andrew Phung in a stretch SUV. Unable to evade the fans even after arriving at Budweiser Stage, Andrew ran into the crowd as a diversion so Simu could take up the hosting mantle... and no Ryan – Gosling, Reynolds or, um, Adams (a creative stretch) – needed to be summoned.

But how do we get a Ryan Button? Just wondering.