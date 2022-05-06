Michael Bublé, Rachel McAdams and more stars are rocking this T-shirt to support the Terry Fox Run It's a limited-edition design you can buy right now!

Forty-two years since Terry Fox dipped his prosthetic leg into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off on an incredible 5,373-kilometre, cross-country journey to raise funds for cancer research, the runner is getting his celebrity-approved fashion moment from the likes of Rachel McAdams, Michael Bublé and more.

Famous Canadians are among the homegrown talent proudly sporting new limited-edition T-shirts to kick off this year's Terry Fox run campaign.

WATCH: It's no surprise Michael would support the Terry Fox Run campaign, given his Canadian pride! Above, he takes on the Celine Dion TikTok challenge

The Douglas Coupland-designed tee features a photograph of the Canadian hero, who lost his leg to osteogenic sarcoma at age 18 and succumbed to the disease four years later. It bears the words "I am not a quitter." That's a nod to Terry's famous mantra, "Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter."

Canadian Olympic legend Tessa Virtue, Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel and award-winning singer/songwriter Jann Arden are all also supporting the campaign. Photos: Richelle Hunter and Terry Fox Run campaign

"Higher" singer Michael, 46 – whose eldest son, eight-year-old Noah, overcame cancer after being diagnosed at age three – honoured Terry's inspiring legacy.

"At some point in our lives, each of us will be required to reach deep into ourselves and hope we can find the strength within to take one more step like Terry did," the superstar said.

To get a shirt ahead of the annual run – this year on Sept. 18 – go to terryfox.org. All proceeds to go cancer research.

Terry's Marathon of Hope raised $1.7 million – nearly $6 million today – for cancer research in 1980.

Terry, who was a long-time runner and basketball player when he was in high school, started running across Canada in 1980 to fundraise for cancer research. Although he sadly passed away at just 22 years of age, he has gone on to become an iconic figure in Canada. The Terry Fox Run, organized in his memory, has become an international event that has raised more than $800 million for cancer research in more than 60 countries.