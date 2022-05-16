Juno Awards host Simu Liu opens up about his music project There's a good chance we could be hearing tunes from the beloved Canadian star soon!

Simu Liu can truly do it all! The Canadian actor, known for his work on Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, brought the house down with his incredible job hosting the Juno Awards on May 15. Not only did he bring his comedy A-game to the gig, but he also sang and danced up a storm on stage!

In two stunning moments, the 33-year-old showed off his moves – and pipes – during a performance from Regina's Tesher. And he later played a parody of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated."

For fans who don't know, music has been a big part of the multi-talented star's life from an early age. He was in a boyband dubbed LX4 in middle school, which took its moniker from the fact that all four of its members had surnames beginning with L. He also performed as part of the University of Western Ontario's hip-hop dance squad while studying at its Ivey Business School, from which he graduated in 2011.

And in the press room, Simu opened up about how LX4 came to be and whether they may reunite anytime soon.

"When I was 12 years old, I had a crush on Jackie D in sixth grade," he shared with members of the media. "She was the coolest girl in my class and she loved *NSYNC, and so I wanted to be like *NSYNC and I started signing to myself in the shower, hoping that one day I would be as cool as Justin Timberlake.

"And even though I don't think I've quite reached that level of coolness or think I ever will, that singing has always been part of my life and I'm happy to share it with the world whenever I get a chance."

And there's a good chance we could be hearing original music from Simu very soon! The star, who worked as an accountant before he decided to pursue his acting dreams, said he's enjoying seeing where the creative process takes him as he works on his own music.

"I feel like that's one of the cool things about discovery and self-discovery of art," he revealed to the media. "I think back to when I was acting for the first time, and I really didn't tell anybody, I just loved that moment where I had that all to myself. I didn't have to share it with the world yet. So that's kind of where I'm at with the music."

Perhaps a collaboration with Justin Timberlake is in his future? We sure hope so! Either way, we can't wait to hear Simu's music!