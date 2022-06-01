Mischa Barton makes waves in stylish bikini as she throws it back to sun-drenched vacation The O.C. star was enjoying a dreamy getaway

Mischa Barton set sail on a sensational trip down memory lane over the Memorial Day weekend when she shared a snapshot of herself soaking up the sun on an impressive-looking yacht.

The actress and reality TV star was dreaming of a vacation gone by when she posted a bikini-clad snapshot on her Instagram Stories.

MORE: Mischa Barton's sultry bathtub selfie has fans saying the same thing

Posing in a black two-piece swimsuit and white jacket, Mischa threw her head back as the sun shone down on her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Health matters - sober celebrities

She was holding a drink in a wine glass and had her eyes shut as she leaned against the railings of the boat. "I miss the south of France... and this jacket," she wrote.

Mischa lives in Los Angeles but was born in the UK. She found superstardom as Marissa Cooper on the teen series The O.C.

MORE: Mischa Barton thanks fans for support following hospitalisation: 'It means the world to me'

MORE: See the cast of The O.C. and their real life children

Last year, Mischa revealed details of her departure from the hit show when she spoke to E! News.

Mischa said she was missing the south of France

The star said that "general bullying from some of the men on set" had a big impact on her decision to leave.

"I've always felt ashamed in a way to really talk about what went on behind the scenes because I've always been a very private person and very aware of people's feelings," she said.

READ: Celebrity splits and divorces in lockdown

"Now that we're living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it's a slightly different thing."

Mischa found fame on The O.C.

Mischa admitted that the situation was complicated but said that ultimately, "evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really [expletive]."

She previously fell foul to the pitfalls of fame in her twenties and suffered a public breakdown.

Mischa said that if she were asked to do it all over again she would "probably not".

"It's tough. It's really tough when you are young in this business,' she said. "People blow a lot of hot air at you. That’s the main thing. Keep your head on your shoulders - even when you think your head is on your shoulders, sometimes it isn't!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.