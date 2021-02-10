Mischa Barton shares bathtub selfie - and fans are all saying this The star was on vacation

Mischa Barton escaped LA for a mini getaway with her boyfriend on Wednesday and when she shared a photo from the bath it certainly got fans talking.

The O.C. alum looked sultry as she posed up a storm in the tub while her beau, Gian Marco Flamini, hopped behind the camera.

In the photo, Mischa was wearing skinny jeans, a cream shirt and flannel jacket and had perfected her pout.

"In Joshua tree @juleswstylist magical getaway @gianmarcoflamini" she captioned the photo.

Her fans quickly began commenting with many of them saying the exact same thing… that she looked "beautiful".

"So beautiful," wrote one, while a second called her: "Always beautiful."

Others reacted with on-fire and heart emojis, while more said she looked "amazing".

Fans thought Mischa looked beautiful in the new photo taken by her boyfriend

Mischa is enjoying her romance with actor and photographer, Gian, who she began dating in September 2020.

Before they became an item she was engaged to James Abercrombie, who she had been with for two years. They broke up in August 2019.

Mischa has been keeping a relatively low profile since she was axed from The Hills reboot, New beginnings, after just one season.

The actress recently had a role in the movie, Spree, alongside David Arquette and Franke Grande.

Mischa previously opened up about the pitfalls of fame

Mischa shot to stardom as Marissa in the teen drama, The O.C., but fell foul to the pitfalls of fame in her twenties and suffered a public breakdown.

She previously admitted if she were asked to do it all over again she would "probably not".

"It's something I came so close to not doing," she told Metro about the popular show. "I had a really great thing with film. People say be grateful for what you have but it certainly not the kind of thing I was expecting it to be… I've kind of seen it all.

Mischa with her The O.C co-star Benjamin MacKenzie

"It's tough. It's really tough when you are young in this business,' she said. "People blow a lot of hot air at you. That’s the main thing. Keep your head on your shoulders - even when you think your head is on your shoulders, sometimes it isn't!"

