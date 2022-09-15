The Masked Singer's Nick Cannon welcomes surprise ninth baby

Nick Cannon surprised fans with a shock update on Thursday as he announced the birth of his ninth child.

Taking to Instagram, The Masked Singer host, 41, shared a heartwarming photo of his new-born daughter alongside his former partner LaNisha Cole.

In the lengthy caption, Nick gushed: "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again today I am in awe of the divine feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.

"So, I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."

The TV host shares daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha

Nick's fans raced to the comment section to congratulate the parents, with one writing: "Congratulations!! May God bless your little one," whilst a second penned: "Such a blessing! You are an incredible role model and father, keep shining."

"In my best Khalid voice ANOTHER ONE...congrats to you and your little one," wrote a third, and a fourth confused fan remarked: "This is all so weird Nick Cannon."

LaNisha is an American fashion model who was best known for her eight seasons as a rotating model on The Price Is Right hosted by Bob Barker then Drew Carey. She has been documenting her pregnancy journey since May but didn't reveal the father of her child until Wednesday.

LaNisha shared an adorable snap

Nick's happy news comes after he took to Instagram in August to share another family milestone. In the post, the presenter announced that he is expecting his 11th child with model Brittany Bell. Alongside a photo of Brittany showcasing her blossoming bump, Nick penned: "Time stopped and this happened…".

Back in July, the comedian welcomed his eighth child, a baby boy named Legendary Love, with 31-year-old model Bre Tiesi. And only weeks beforehand, Nick confirmed he is expecting his tenth child with his former partner Abby De La Rosa, 31.

The presenter welcomed Legendary Love in July

Nick's growing brood also includes daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, one, with Brittany Bell. And finally sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 11 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick's five-month-old son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, sadly passed away in December 2021 after battling a rare brain tumour. At the time of his death, Nick said: "He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit."

