North West sends supportive message to Mariah Carey's lookalike daughter Monroe

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, made sure to hype up her good friend, Monroe Cannon, after Mariah Carey's eldest child shared a series of snaps on social media. Monroe posted pictures of herself seated in a photobooth, with a red curtain behind her head as she made various faces for the camera. In the pictures, she wore a black shirt and left her curly hair to fall down past her shoulders.

"Cherry red," she captioned the snap, as North showed her support in the comments by writing: "Ur sooo prettyyyy imu [I miss you]." Monroe's twin brother, Moroccan, also joined in on the fun and commented below: "My twin…you mogged me." 'Mogged' is a slang term meaning 'to outshine'.

Moroccan also shared photobooth snaps on Instagram, this time with a black and white filter over the top. He wore a black hoodie and sported star stickers on various parts of his face.

© Instagram Monroe shared several snaps from a photobooth

"You ate!" Monroe said in the comment section, before adding: "Wait why is it giving dad lookalike." Mariah welcomed the twins in April 2011 with her former husband, TV personality Nick Cannon.

The pair split up in 2014, and Nick has since gone on to have 10 more children with several women. He shares kids Golden Sagon, eight, Rise Messiah, three, and Powerful Queen, five, with Brittany Bell; four-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and three-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa; Legendary Love, three, with Bre Tiesi, and three-year-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, he shares Halo Marie, three, with Alyssa Scott; the pair also welcomed son Zen, who tragically passed away in December 2021 at just five months old after battling brain cancer.

© Instagram Monroe and North are close friends

Monroe unexpectedly shared with fans in November that she only considered herself to have one sibling, rather than 11. "Clearing something up, guys, I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon," she wrote on Instagram. "I do have other half-siblings from my dad, but they are all many, many years younger than me!"

Learn more about Mariah and Monroe's close bond below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe put on their glam together

Monroe and her mom, Mariah, have enjoyed several hangouts with North and her mother, Kim, ever since the girls entered their tween years. The foursome went viral in 2023 after filming a TikTok at Kim's home, where the girls pushed their moms out of the frame so they could continue to perform.

Kim and Mariah have been seen dining out on multiple occasions, and appear to be good friends just like their daughters. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has come under fire in recent months after 12-year-old North debuted new piercings and bright hair colors in public.

Mariah and Kim have been spotted out to dinner together several times

Kim defended her daughter on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared that she fully supported North's style journey.

© Instagram North has debuted several new piercings in recent months

"It's really hard, and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," she said. "But then my daughter tries to wear it, and then I'm like, 'Okay, we're never wearing that again.' Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world."

"She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.' You know, it makes her so happy," Kim continued. "I would never take that creativity away from her. I just think anyone that's raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I'm doing the best that I can."