Jon Hamm makes rare statement about his future with girlfriend Anna Osceola The star said he was very much in love

It may have taken Jon Hamm a lot of work to believe in marriage, but he appears more than ready to fully commit to his girlfriend, Anna Osceola.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston looks chic as ever hopping in a vintage car alongside Jon Hamm in New York City

The two reportedly met on the set of Mad Men in 2015, and though they were photographed together by 2017, it wasn't until 2020 that they solidified the romance rumors.

Since then, they have made several red carpet appearances together – most recently they were spotted out at dinner with Jon's co-star Jennifer Aniston – and while they keep their relationship largely private, the actor gave a rare statement about his future with his girlfriend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jon Hamm stars in Top Gun: Maverick

MORE: 10 stars who auditioned for Gilmore Girls - and some who actually got cast!

Speaking with Howard Stern during a late September interview, Jon opened up about having to work through a lot of trauma in order to see himself getting married.

"Could you ever commit to one woman, be married?" the radio show host asked, and the Mad Men lead didn't hesitate with his response, insisting: "Yes. I've never been married, but I could for sure."

He explained: "This is all part of what I'm saying, this is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable with."

Jon opened up like never before about his love life

Then he added: "I'm in a relationship now and it's comfortable, it's a feeling… Taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

MORE: Viola Davis and Jon Hamm break records at Emmy Awards

MORE: Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt split after 18 years together

Detailing the work he had to do on himself and his mental health in order to be open to a relationship, he said: "It has also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all this stuff with my therapist and unpacking all of that trauma," admitting that early trauma "blocked" a lot of his availability and vulnerability when it came to love.

The couple have been spotted around New York as of late as the star films The Morning Show

However, he maintained: "It has made the relationship I'm in now more meaningful, and opened up the possibility of being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness…"

Prior to his relationship with Anna, who is also an actress, Jon was in a long term relationship with Jennifer Westfedt for eighteen years, from 1997 to 2015.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.