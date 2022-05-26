Top Gun's Jon Hamm details hilarious Prince William and Kate Middleton encounter

Jon Hamm and his Top Gun co-star Miles Teller may be big names in Hollywood, but even they get a little tongue-tied when they meet members of the royal family.

Last week, the actors were introduced to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London - an encounter that neither stars will forget in a hurry.

WATCH: Tom Cruise talks about bond with Prince William

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 51-year-old Mad Men star revealed: "It was black-tie, so we're all in tuxedos. And Prince William had on his tuxedo shoes, embroidered F-18s."

He added: "Very cool Top Gun tuxedo shoes… that means you made it. So, I no longer worry about the Prince, I feel like he's made it. He's got it."

The conversation soon turned to his co-star Miles, 35, who was left overwhelmed after meeting the royal couple. "He geeked out a little on Prince William's eyes," he said. "I remember him coming back afterwards and he was like, 'They're so blue. ...I got lost in his eyes.'"

Jon Hamm with Prince William and Kate

Elaborating further, Jon added: "I was like, 'Okay, I didn't think we were allowed to look at him in the eye. You bow and you move on, man.'" Host Jimmy then quipped: "But he told him that he loved his eyes." To which, Jon explained: "Yeah. I was like, ''You told the guy? You fell in love, like you got lost in his eyes?' He goes, 'I think. I don't know, I've lost my mind.'"

The actors star alongside Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly in the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Jennifer recently spoke about what it was like to meet Prince William and Kate. The actress shared that the meeting with the Duke, in particular, was a special one since it tied back to her meeting with his mother, Princess Diana.

Tom Cruise escorted the royals down the red carpet

She revealed that this was her second royal premiere following one for the 1986 movie Labyrinth, where she got to meet the late Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the full-circle moment, Jennifer said: "[In] 1986, yes, for the premiere of Labyrinth, which was a movie I did when I was a teenager…I got to meet William's mom, [Princess] Diana."

She termed the premiere and getting to meet the royal a "very special experience," explaining that she did think instantly of meeting his mother all those years ago as she spoke to him.

