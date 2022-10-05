Exclusive: Davina McCall makes rare comment about partner Michael after Inspiration Award win Davina picked up the award for Inspiration of the Year

Davina McCall has made a heartfelt comment about her partner Michael Douglas after her emotional win at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards.

The TV presenter, who picked up the gong for Inspiration of the Year, was chatting to HELLO! backstage after she accepted the award when she mentioned her partner and how "lucky" she feels to have him.

WATCH: Davina McCall chats to HELLO! about her emotional win at Inspiration Awards

"I didn't say thanks to Michael, who's my partner, in my speech and I feel sad about that because he makes me a much better person and he makes me skip to work in the morning and I'm very lucky to have that so I just want to say thank you to him as well."

Upon winning her Inspiration of the Year Award, Davina took to the stage at London's Corinthia Hotel and gave an impassioned acceptance speech: "Thank you to all the warriors who were there before me, people like Marcella and Kirsty Wark," she began.

Davina and Michael at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at Corinthia Hotel, London

"I don't know how I ended up being this person and I'm just pleased that what I'm doing helps. If I tell one woman, they will tell 20 women. The power of women helping each other is unparalleled."

The presenter received the award as a way of recognising and shining a light on all her hard work fighting for women going through the menopause.

Davina also spoke to HELLO! about how she felt picking up the award, and admitted she didn't feel "worthy". "It means so much but I am sort of almost embarrassed because I just feel that all I've done really is talk a lot about something that is normally a bit embarrassing for people to talk about," she said.

Davina picked up the award for Inspiration of the Year

"And so I don't really feel very worthy but I am pleased that we are all talking about it. I mean even the idea that I'm stood here today, is such a bizarre notion. I was the fitness lady and now I'm the menopause lady it's just so funny."

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards in association with Childsplay was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

