Exclusive: Frankie Bridge fights back tears as she bravely details mental health struggle at Inspiration Awards The TV presenter appeared at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

Frankie Bridge has bravely opened up about her mental health struggles and the moments where she thought about "ending her life".

The Loose Women presenter, who has been very vocal about her mental health journey in the past, was presenting the HELLO! To Kindness Award at our annual Inspiration Awards in London to the charity Paul's Place, a suicide bereavement support group, when she fought back tears as she detailed her own journey.

Speaking on stage as she presented the award, Frankie began: "It's a massive honour for me to be here today as someone who has suffered from mental health my whole life and having had those moments of ending their life."

She continued: "To have people there to help you with that can make a massive difference. So many people, especially with what's to come, need people like this. Congratulations, it's so deserved."

Frankie Bridge presented the HELLO! To Kindness Award

HELLO! also spoke to Frankie before the awards kicked off when she spoke about some important lessons she's learned about herself this year. "The biggest lesson I've learned about myself is that I find it really hard to say no. I've really been trying to say no to the right things."

Speaking about the awards ceremony, Frankie continued: "I'm looking forward to seeing all of the winners, it's just such a really lovely, feel good award ceremony."

Frankie Bridge looked incredible in a Skims dress

Gracing the red carpet, the presenter and former Saturdays singer rocked a black bodycon dress by Skims, polishing off her look with a tailored blazer and patent snakeskin boots – SO chic.

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards - headline sponsored this year by Childsplay Clothing - were created to highlight people, both famous and not, whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

The ceremony in 2021 also attracted A-List stars including Sarah Ferguson, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon. Among this year's star-studded guest list, was Davina McCall, Carole Vorderman and Saira Khan, to name a few.

