Sir David Attenborough has been a powerful voice for the natural world. The broadcaster has shown immense kindness through his passion to save the planet and his devotion to its wildlife.

Having travelled to almost every corner of the planet, the biologist has inspired millions of people by bringing the wonders of the world into their homes through his insightful documentaries and books. His astonishing career has spanned decades and even at the remarkable age of 96, he is still committed to making a difference.

ZSL’s Director of Fundraising and Engagement, James Wren, told HELLO!: "For almost three quarters of a century, Sir David Attenborough has been the voice of the natural world. Whether through television, books, radio or in person, he continues to speak to generation after generation, inspiring us to care about everything from tiny ants to towering giraffes.

"ZSL is honoured to have worked with Sir David since the start of his career, when he produced 1953's The Pattern of Animals. In the years that followed, Sir David launched numerous conservation initiatives, tirelessly championing the plight of species and the need to protect the natural world, while consistently lending his influence to ZSL's cause: the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats.

"In 2020, when we had to close our two zoos due to the pandemic, it was Sir David who led the charge to save ZSL; he lent his voice to a TV appeal for the first time - rallying the nation to raise the funds we desperately needed to continue feeding and caring for the animals at London and Whipsnade.

"I think everyone will agree that Sir David Attenborough has had an unrivalled impact on the natural world, helping millions of people understand and care for the plant and wildlife we live alongside."

It is Sir David who has made conservation what it is today. Mark Rose, CEO, Fauna & Flora International, also told HELLO!: "Sir David Attenborough’s contribution to the planet, nature and to Fauna & Flora International’s wildlife conservation work is truly remarkable.

"We are enormously thankful not only for the support Sir David has provided to our charity as a member and vice-president over the past 60 years, but for his constant drive to go above and beyond for wildlife.

"Through his unrelenting advocacy and his passion, Sir David has made conservation what it is today, inspiring a generation that truly cares about nature. I cannot think of someone more deserving of this accolade recognising his kindness."

