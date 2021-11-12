With parents as passionate about wildlife and conservation, it was perhaps no surprise that Bindi Irwin followed in her mum Terri and her late dad Steve's environmentalist footsteps.

She is on a mission to make a positive difference on the planet and has used her home, Australia Zoo, which is run by her mother, to help spread the family's message of conservation.

Taking after her father, she started her TV career at the tender age of nine, hosting Bindi the Jungle Girl, a children's wildlife documentary TV series. She currently stars in Crikey! It's the Irwins with her mum and her younger brother Robert.

Bindi, who welcomed her baby daughter Grace in 2021 with husband Chandler Powell, has travelled the world, visiting wild places, to learn more about the planet she wants to protect.

She also donates ten per cent of her wages to her family's charity, Wildlife Warriors, which protects the Earth's wildlife and wild habitats. Originally named the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation, it works to educate the public about wildlife issues, carries out biological research, and recommends and acts in the protection of threatened or endangered species.

Among Bindi's latest work is campaigning to overturn legislation that allows the harvesting of wild crocodile eggs.

In 2018, she also met fellow environmentalist Prince Charles on Lady Elliot Island and discussed the future of the Great Barrier Reef.

