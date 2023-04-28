Exclusive: Miranda Lambert praises 'amazing' Brendan McLoughlin as she offers rare glimpse into their early romance

Miranda Lambert's new cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen, is part-memoir and part-cookbook, but as well as telling stories from across her 39 years, she also shares rare details of her early romance with husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she met in 2018 and married in 2019.

In the book, Miranda shares that Brendan fell in love with her mom's friend Niecy's Cajun cooking, and revealed to HELLO! that the meal he enjoyed when first meeting the family is actually a recipe in her book.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan married in 2019

"I think the first meal he had with us as a family was 'The Loaf' as we call it. I can’t actually remember the first thing I cooked for him," shared Miranda, adding that the two of them love to cook eggs and bacon together, joking: "That’s my style."

"I do love Brendan’s Italian food. He is an amazing cook," added Miranda, when asked what one meal she longs for after a stint on the road.

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan met on the set of GMA

Brendan and Miranda met on the set of when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies. Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team, and it was her girlfriends, the Annies, who saw him and knew he may b e a good match for the then-divorced Miranda.

He was - and the pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan popping the question with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring. The pair married in a private ceremony at the country singer's stunning 400-acre horse farm in Tennessee.

Miranda's new book is out on April 25

Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen is a look back at the women who have shaped her life through their wise words, poignant actions, and hearty home cooking. Released on April 25, it includes stories from Miranda's childhood and teenage years as she and her beloved mom Beverly June Hughes traveled the country booking small gigs and radio appearances, and is interspersed with recipes - including 'the Loaf'.

The book comes on the back of her Wanda June homeware collection, fashion brand Idyllwind, Nashville bar Casa Rosa, and winery Red 55, but it was important for Miranda to show people "inside this sisterhood" and for them to "understand how important [it is] surrounding yourself with good, strong women."

