Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson among nominees for 2022 CMA Awards

The CMA Awards 2022 has announced the nominations for this year's ceremony and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson is among the top nominees alongside Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood and her family are no doubt celebrating after the nominations for the 56th annual CMA Awards were announced on Wednesday.
The Ghost Story singer was among some of the top country music stars who picked up nominations, with Carrie receiving three nods for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for her duet with Jason Aldean, If I Didn't Love You.
Carrie has garnered 40 career nods since 2006. This year marks her 16th nomination for Female Vocalist, a trophy she's claimed five times.
She is a four-time nominee for Musical Event and picked up her fifth nomination for the night’s most coveted trophy, Entertainer of the Year.
Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert has double reason to celebrate as not only did she also secure three nominations, Album of the Year (Palomino), Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, but she is also the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history with 61 nominations.
Yellowstone newcomer and country music singer Lainey Wilson had the biggest reason to smile because she topped the list with six nominations as a first-time nominee.
Miranda scored three nominations at the CMA Awards
Her six nods include Album, Female Vocalist, Music Video, Musical Event, New Artist and Song of the Year.
Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations.
Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, and Midland, secure three nominations apiece.
Vying for the night's highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke is nominated again in the category alongside Miranda, Chris, Carrie, and Morgan Wallen.
Lainey Wilson has six nominations as a first-time nominee
The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC.
See the list of nominations below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Growin' Up – Luke Combs
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
Things A Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Beers On Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
