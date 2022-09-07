Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson among nominees for 2022 CMA Awards The 56th annual CMA Awards airs November 9

Carrie Underwood and her family are no doubt celebrating after the nominations for the 56th annual CMA Awards were announced on Wednesday.

SEE: Carrie Underwood shares incredible view of endless garden on 400-acre family farm

The Ghost Story singer was among some of the top country music stars who picked up nominations, with Carrie receiving three nods for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for her duet with Jason Aldean, If I Didn't Love You.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood discusses CMAs

Carrie has garnered 40 career nods since 2006. This year marks her 16th nomination for Female Vocalist, a trophy she's claimed five times.

She is a four-time nominee for Musical Event and picked up her fifth nomination for the night’s most coveted trophy, Entertainer of the Year.

SEE: Inside Carrie Underwood's never-ending 400-acre family home

RELATED: Miranda Lambert looks unreal in neon mini dress at ACM Honors – wow

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert has double reason to celebrate as not only did she also secure three nominations, Album of the Year (Palomino), Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, but she is also the most nominated female artist in CMA Awards history with 61 nominations.

Yellowstone newcomer and country music singer Lainey Wilson had the biggest reason to smile because she topped the list with six nominations as a first-time nominee.

Miranda scored three nominations at the CMA Awards

Her six nods include Album, Female Vocalist, Music Video, Musical Event, New Artist and Song of the Year.

Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations.

Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, and Midland, secure three nominations apiece.

Vying for the night's highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Luke is nominated again in the category alongside Miranda, Chris, Carrie, and Morgan Wallen.

Lainey Wilson has six nominations as a first-time nominee

The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC.

See the list of nominations below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

Buy Dirt - Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

Sand In My Boots - Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

Things A Man Oughta Know - Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave - Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Beers On Me – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Longneck Way To Go – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Never Say Never – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

'Til You Can't – Cody Johnson

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.