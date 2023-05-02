Gwyneth Paltrow faces new disappointment in the verdict following ski trial victory

Gwyneth Paltrow may have emerged victorious fighting the lawsuit lodged against her by Terry Sanderson for a 2016 skiing collision, but it didn't all go according to plan.

The Goop founder, 50, was awarded the symbolic $1 she filed her lawsuit for, however, the stipulation that maintained she would also be recouping her attorney's fees has been dropped.

According to AP, a statement released on Saturday by a Utah judge revealed that the lawyers for both sides had agreed to drop the matter of her attorney's fees, although no reason has been provided.

The judgment did maintain though that the plaintiff in this matter (Terry Sanderson) was found to be "100% at fault" after a seven-day trial by the jury, and that he would not be appealing the verdict.

Neither side has disclosed how much went into legal fees for the protracted battle, which first began in 2019 with a dropped lawsuit that had originally been filed against Gwyneth for $3 million.

© Getty Images Gwyneth made her first public appearance post-trial at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Gwyneth found herself in the midst of a legal battle after being sued by the 76-year-old doctor for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes in 2016 and leaving him injured. The Goop founder, in turn, filed a countersuit, claiming that Terry was the one who ran into her.

The Iron Man star's case first made headlines in January 2019 when Terry filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that Gwyneth injured him and fled the scene in Deer Valley, Utah three years prior.

Court documents stated: "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries." The case eventually went to trial in March 2023.

In an Instagram story, the actress said she was happy with the outcome: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

© Getty Images The actress still walks away from her ski trial with her symbolic $1 win

Gwyneth's children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, stepped forward to support their mother during the trial.

Moses, who witnessed the collision, recalled seeing it happen while skiing alongside his instructor. In his deposition, which was read to the jury by one of Gwyneth's legal team members, he said: "I recognized the equipment she was wearing because I know what she wears when she skis and then I realized it was my mom.

"So I was standing around and I realized it was my mother. When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word? You just ran into me.'"

© Getty Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who sued Gwyneth, entering court

Apple, on the other hand, didn't see the accident but heard a commotion shortly after.

© Getty Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after the verdict was read

© Instagram Gwyneth is a mom to kids Apple and Moses

© Instagram Apple and Moses defended their mom during the trial

© Getty Images Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

© Getty Images The 50-year-old was awarded the win after a seven day trial

