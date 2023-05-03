Inside Ryan Reynolds' 'bonkers celebration' after Wrexham promotion

The Deadpool actor had an unforgettable evening

Co-owner of Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds, recently shared his excitement as he celebrated the promotion of the men's and women's teams to the English Football League during a parade bus event on Tuesday.

The Deadpool star documented the festivities with selfies and videos featuring the athletes, his co-owner Rob McElhenney, and the throngs of enthusiastic fans lining the streets of the north Wales city.

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old actor wrote: "The first Tuesday in May. What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS."

The men's team's National League title win and the women's team's promotion to the Genero Adran Premier, following their final playoff victory, were reported by The Guardian.

Ryan and Rob, 45, both expressed their delight on Instagram in late April after the men's team triumphed over Boreham Wood with a score of 3 to 1.

The father-of-four shared a series of celebratory photos, saying: "Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass.

“I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc."

Rob also posted about his emotional reaction to the win and promotion on his Instagram Story, stating: "Smoke must've gotten into my eyes."

The two actors acquired the team in 2021, and their well-known ownership became the focus of FX's 2022 documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

Though a Welsh team, Wrexham participates in the English soccer league.

With the recent promotion, the club will compete in League Two, the fourth and lowest division of England's primary professional soccer system, as reported by NBC News.

Before this promotion, Wrexham played in the fifth English football division.

The club had been relegated outside the top-four leagues since 2008, following 87 consecutive years of competing in the Football League.

