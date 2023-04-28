Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and family celebrate more fantastic news

The Deadpool and Gossip Girl stars received even more good news for their whole family on Thursday

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have had a lot to celebrate recently, and now they've got even more to be happy about courtesy of an announcement from Disney+ UK.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the streaming giant's British branch congratulated Ryan and his friend Rob McElhenney's Wrexham soccer team on their successful promotion last Saturday, before letting them and fans know that the much-awaited season 2 of their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham would be coming to the platform later this year.

"SPOILER ALERT!" the platform's UK Twitter and Instagram's teased, alongside a photo of Ryan and Rob holding up Wrexham's successfully won National League trophy. "Coming in 2023, Season 2 is going to be WILD," the message then continued.

Ryan and Blake recently bought a home to live as a family near the soccer obsessed Welsh town, so it's great to hear their dedication to the area as well as its sport will continue to be shared via this TV show, as well as via their own social media channels.

© Disney+ UK on Twitter Disney+ UK shared this photo alongside the great news

And from the birth of their fourth child in February to Ryan's soccer team's amazing success last week, the couple appear to be leaping from one piece of good news to another with little pause for anything but more smiles.

While Disney+ have yet to release a date for Welcome to Wrexham season two's premiere, it's great news for both fans of the show and the stars themselves that the next chapter of their emotional journey will be broadcast soon.

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

The docuseries follows Ryan, Rob and their families as they try to take Wrexham football team from being stuck in the lowest English football league towards a promotion to League 2. Last year, the show's first season was unable to feature a happy ending, as Wrexham sadly failed to achieve a promotion, despite coming close.

But this year, the show can promise to feature a far more celebratory finish. Plus, with Blake and Ryan's children – including his newborn – having visited Wrexham in March, it's also quite possible the show will feature some more footage of that adorable visit, as well as insights into Ryan's experience of welcoming his child as his team in Wales went from strength to strength.

