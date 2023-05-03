David Muir looks dashing as he makes rare public appearance for heartfelt reason

David Muir stepped out for an important cause on Tuesday. Putting on a dapper display in a smart jacket and indigo jeans, the World News Tonight anchor headed to a BTIG charity event in New York. He was joined by his good friend and former mentor, Jennifer Valoppi, who is the founder and president of the Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program. David has been a global ambassador for the program for over five years.

© Getty David attended a charity event in New York alongside Women of Tomorrow founder, Jennifer Valoppi

Posing for a photo at the charity event, David shared a sweet snap on his Instagram stories. The caption read: "Honored to help the @womenoftomorrow and @jennifervaloppi helping 4,000 girls in public schools right now – 25,000 have benefited from the program."

Former news anchor Jennifer Valoppi founded Women of Tomorrow over 20 years ago, and she first crossed paths with David while he was studying in New York. Speaking about their initial meeting during an interview, he said: "I would watch this news woman from New York City, Jennifer Valoppi, and I had a term paper to write in high school and I called her up. Never thought she would take the call, but she did."

© Getty Jennifer Valoppi is one of David's former mentors

Since graduating from Ithaca College in 1995, David has gone on to work for WTVH television, WCVB television and ABC News. Today, he is best known for his namesake show – World News Tonight With David Muir – as well as 20/20.

Asked with whom he credits his success, David reflected on the time his parents took him to the local TV station, where he started his journalism internship at the age of 14.

"I'm grateful to my parents for driving me into that TV station when I was a kid," he told USA Today. "I wasn't nearly as good on the Little League field as I was in the newsroom, and they were willing to take me to that newsroom. I'm grateful to every one of those mentors along the way, and to the mentors here at ABC. I'll never forget the phone call in the field as a rookie correspondent from Peter Jennings, and when they said 'David, Peter's on the line for you.'"

In between filming for the news, David has also found time to support various charities. As well as Women of Tomorrow, the 49-year-old has supported organizations including Doctors Without Borders, Save The Children and The World Food Programme.

