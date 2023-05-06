Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's net worths are worlds apart from one another

Taylor Swift has reportedly started dating Matty Healy in the wake of her split from Joe Alwyn and while they're both successful musicians, their fortunes are staggeringly different.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker has a net worth of $400 million while the 1975 singer's is estimated to be $15 million.

Neither party have confirmed their romance, but Matty, 34, was spotted at Taylor's concert in Nashville, at the Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 5.

The English frontman was photographed in the VIP tent at the show. Taylor, 33, and Joe, 32, recently ended their six-year relationship, making the news of her budding romance with Matty particularly surprising.

Apparently, Matty and Taylor briefly dated almost a decade ago, but the timing wasn't right. With both artists currently on tour—Taylor's The Eras Tour and Matty's At Their Very Best tour - the pair are said to have been relying on FaceTime and text messages to maintain communication.

Matty added fuel to the fire by referencing Taylor during an onstage speech, discussing his decision to quit social media and mentioning her stadium tour, The Eras Tour, which she is currently headlining.

Taylor and Joe, who were introduced by mutual friends in 2016, kept their six-and-a-half-year relationship out of the spotlight, only mentioning each other publicly in passing.

The couple made their first public appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. In 2022, ahead of the release of her 10th album, "Midnights," Taylor revealed that her relationship with Joe served as inspiration for the first track, "Lavender Haze."

The pair's split was reportedly "amicable" and "not dramatic," and sources told ET - who first reported the story - that "the relationship had just run its course," and shared that it was "why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows".

Prior to being linked to the 12-time Grammy winner, Matty has been romantically connected to a number of notable women, including Halsey, Gabriella Brooks, FKA Twigs, and even Lindsay Lohan's younger sister, Ali Lohan.

