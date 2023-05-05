Matty Healy’s dating history - All the women he’s been linked to before Taylor Swift

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has recently made headlines for his rumored romance with Taylor Swift, following her split from Joe Alwyn.

Prior to being linked to the 12-time Grammy winner, Matty has been romantically connected to a number of notable women, including Halsey, Gabriella Brooks, FKA Twigs, and even Lindsay Lohan's younger sister, Ali Lohan.

Here's a look at his dating timeline.

Ali Lohan

In 2014, reports surfaced that Ali Lohan and Matty were "hooking up" after meeting through her famous sibling. Neither party has confirmed nor addressed the speculation since then.

Haley

Matty was linked to Halsey in 2015 after she attended a concert by The 1975 and collaborated on their song "Ghosts." Fans speculated that Halsey's hit "Colors" was about Matty, but she never confirmed the identity of her romantic inspiration. Neither Halsey nor Matty has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Gabriella Brooks

Between 2015 and 2019, Matty had a long-term relationship with model Gabriella Brooks. Rumours surfaced that Gabriella ended the relationship due to Matty's constant partying.

Matty seemed to confirm this in a 2020 interview with the Guardian, admitting that he had not been emotionally mature during his 20s. Gabriella has since moved on with Liam Hemsworth, with whom she began dating in December 2019.

FKA Twigs

In January 2020, Matty and FKA Twigs were first spotted together, and they went Instagram-official a month later at the NME Awards.

The couple split in June 2022, and it was rumoured the duo struggled to maintain their relationship post-pandemic.

Charlotte Briar D'Alessio

Before sparking romance rumors with Taylor Swift, Matty was linked to Canadian model and influencer Charlotte Briar D'Alessio in December 2022. Neither parties has addressed the relationship, and it remains unclear if or why they split.

Taylor Swift

Matty and Taylor Swift first ignited romance rumors in 2014 when they were spotted supporting each other publicly.

Matty confirmed they had exchanged numbers at the time but later dismissed the relationship reports as "fake" in January 2015.

Now, more than eight years later, the pair have reportedly reconnected, marking Taylor's first public romance since her breakup with Joe Alwyn after six years together.

