Country star Jimmie Allen denies rape, sexual assault allegations, weeks after split from pregnant wife

Country star Jimmie Allen has denied claims he raped and sexually assaulted his former manager. A new lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe reveals that she is suing him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," he said in a statement to Variety.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives.

"The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The Jane Doe is also suing her former employer, Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers, the company's founder, for gross negligence and participating in a venture engaged in sex trafficking, among other counts. The lawsuit, seen by Variety, makes various allegations of sexual assault, and claims that following a trip to Los Angeles where Jimmie was a guest judge on American Idol, Jane woke up in a hotel room and "realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith."

She claimed that he also asked her to take Plan B, the morning after pill.

The lawsuit also alleges that she made various complaints to her boss, and told him that she had been raped and abused. Wide Open Music later dropped Jimmie as a client but Jane has also accused the company of letting her go as well. Bowers told Variety she was let go because her position was eliminated when they parted ways with the artist.

It comes weeks after Jimmie shared with fans the news that he was splitting from his pregnant partner Alexis.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," the 37-year-old singer shared with fans on Instagram, before revealing that Alexis is also expecting another baby. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year," he continued.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."