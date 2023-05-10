All the performers at the 2023 ACM Awards: Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert & more

How to watch the ACM Awards, who is nominated, and so much more

The 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards are just one day away, and this year's ceremony looks set to be the best one yet.

Despite a major last-minute change after Morgan Wallen was forced to cancel his performance due to health issues, the show still has an incredible line-up of performers which includes some of country music's biggest stars – and Ed Sheeran, who will make his ACM Awards debut.

Dolly Parton will once again co-host the show after her memorable stint as host last year, check out her opening act in the video below, and keep scrolling for all you need to know about the 2023 ACM Awards.

WATCH: Dolly Parton's unforgettable opener at 2022 ACM Awards

When are the 2023 ACM Awards?

The 2023 ACM Awards are returning to Texas on Thursday, May 11. The ceremony will air live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. This year's show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees.

How to watch the 2023 ACM Awards?

The 2023 ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 7 pm EDT before being made available to watch on demand for 30 days via Amazon Freevee on May 12.

Who is hosting the 2023 ACM Awards?

The 58th ACM Awards will be hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Who is performing at the 2023 ACM Awards?

The star-studded line-up of performers includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. There is also a special performance from Ed Sheeran.

There will also be duets from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina as well as Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and Brothers Osborne's John Osborne.

Who is presenting at the 2023 ACM Awards?

Presenters this year include Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood.

Who is nominated at the 2023 ACM Awards?

Lainey Wilson has the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Single of the Year. She is nominated in more categories than any other artist.

Most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, received her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Her five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

For the second time in ACM history, three albums released by all-female acts have been nominated for Album of the Year in the same year, with Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson, and Palomino by Miranda Lambert each receiving nominations.

This is the fourth year in a row that Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year. Kane Brown received his first-ever nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, bringing his total nominations to 14.

Other nominees include Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, The War And Treat, and Little Big Town.

