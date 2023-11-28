Big Give and HELLO! join forces to make millions in new charity fundraiser

Hello! is partnering with Big Give as it launches what it hopes will be its biggest-ever Christmas fundraising week from 28th November to 5th December.

Big Give is a match funding platform dedicated to making it easy for the public and funders to give to impactful charities. Founded in 2007 by philanthropist Sir Alec Reed, they double donations to good causes — from ending poverty and hunger to climate action and gender equality. From good health and mental wellbeing to safe housing and strong communities.

Big Give's Christmas fundraiser advert

Since then, they have raised more than £247 million for charities all around the world.

Their motivation was sparked by the need to accelerate philanthropy and raise funds to tackle the world’s most challenging problems.

The Big Give team

Alex Day from the charity explained it is an: "Online marketplace for charities where they could showcase their good work and those who wanted to give money to charity could come and search do their due diligence, find out what projects they're doing and sort of make a, make a commitment on the website.

"So Alec funded the field of the media platform originally to be that sort of shop window for charities. And so it was launched in 2007."

HELLO! Has partnered with Big Give for their latest fundraiser

Since its launch in 2007, the charity has accumulated a slew of celebrity backing, all of whom have their own charities in mind and will be taking part in their Chrismas fundraiser where the Big Give will be doubling the amount donated to each of their partnered charities.

Alex added: "Despite the challenging economic circumstances, we expect this campaign to raise £30 million.

"I think the beauty of this campaign is not just about raising money for a, a massive range of good causes from sort of household names like the Princess Trust and Friends of the Earth down to, you know, small local charities that are doing amazing work in communities across the UK.

"But the fact that we're bringing all of these charities together in one week of combined fundraising means collectively they, they bend from all of the noise that the campaign creates.

"As a result, people who want to give to charity can discover new charities, and those charities pick up new supporters. So there's an amazing benefit for them as well."