Michael Jackson's youngest son Bigi shops at Target amid trust fund drama — see new photos

Bigi Jackson made a rare appearance in Los Angeles over the weekend when he stepped out to pick up essentials from Target.

Michael Jackson's youngest son, 22, was photographed at the store where he bought a Minecraft game, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, and Kleenex tissues.

Standing tall in casual shorts and a t-shirt, Bigi — who no longer goes by Blanket — towered over the checkout clerk as he paid for his items.

It was a solo outing for Bigi who drove away from the store in his purple Tesla.

His appearance comes in the midst of his ongoing legal drama surrounding his father's estate.

Bigi and his siblings, Prince and Paris, have had their trust fund payments ceased due to unresolved tax issues.

In May, People reported that the IRS filed a motion ordering the estate to stop payments to the trust fund beneficiaries until the $700 million back taxes issue has been resolved.

At the time, a statement from the estate read: "In annual reports provided to the probate court, which are publicly available, anyone can see that the Estate provides Michael's mother and children with very substantial amounts of money to support them"

It continued: "The Estate has a very cooperative relationship with Michael's children and whenever they need anything, the Estate works with them to ensure that they are very well taken care of, just as Michael would have wanted."

Despite their dad's efforts to shield his children from the public eye, the fascination with his family has always remained.

After his tragic death in June 2009, they were thrust further into the spotlight, but have all since managed to carve out careers for themselves.

Prince has a degree in business administration and is a motorcycle enthusiast with a popular Youtube channel. He's also dedicated to philanthropy, having co-founded the charity Heal Los Angeles, which delivered meals to those in need during the pandemic.

Paris has made waves in the fashion and music industry as a model, actress and singer.

Bigi has maintained the lowest profile. He is an environmental activist and is also a producer and director.

Despite their busy schedules, the siblings are still incredibly close and love spending time together.

"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," Prince told People.

He also told Entertainment Tonight: "I would like to think that he [their dad] would be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids."