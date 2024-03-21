Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Jackson's grown-up son, Bigi, 22, goes head to head with grandmother, 93, in court battle
Michael Jackson's grown-up son, Bigi, 22, goes head to head with grandmother, 93, in court battle

The King of Pop died in June 2009 leaving behind his three children

2 minutes ago
Blanket Bigi Jackson and Katherine Jackson
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Michael Jackson's son Bigi is facing off against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, in the latest legal drama for the famous family. 

The 22-year-old - formerly known as Blanket - has filed to stop his grandma from spending the late King of Pop's estate funds amid their legal battle.

In documents obtained by TMZ this week, Bigi is trying to block Katherine from using money from his late father's estate to fund an appeal on a previous ruling in the complex fight. 

katherine jackson
Bigi, Paris, Prince and their grandmother, Katherine

Bigi and Katherine have been on the same page until now as they try to stop the executors of Michael's estate from making a costly transaction. 

While the case has been shrouded in secrecy, it was reported that the deal they were opposing was the sale of Michael's music catalogue to Sony for $600 million. 

Bigi Jackson made a rare appearance in 2022 at the Annual Thriller Night Halloween party © Kevin Winter
Bigi has filed against his grandmother

It appears that Katherine is eager to appeal the decision but Bigi sees the legal issue as closed and doesn't want further funds or money from the estate - to which he is an heir - being used to fight it. 

Bigi also asked the court that they "use its best judgment" to grant Katherine reasonable attorney fees which have been incurred during the process.

Michael Jackson at the press conference announcing his 2009 comeback tour© Getty Images
Michael died in 2009

Bigi's move comes a week after he was photographed in Los Angeles enjoying a solo outing to the movies. 

He turned heads with his statuesque appearance in sports shorts and a casual t-shirt, no longer the small, shy boy who was only seven when his famous father died. 

Blanket Jackson who is now 21 looks very different © Brian Prahl / SplashNews.com
Blanket Jackson who is now 22 and looks very different

While Bigi prefers a life away from the limelight, he has carved out a career in the entertainment industry, as a film and documentary maker. 

Bigi recently won the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his work on Rochelles. He took on the role of director and screenwriter.

Prince Michael Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend The Prince Michael Jackson, Bigi Jackson and The Heal LA Foundation's 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Costume Party at The Jackson Family Home on October 25, 2019 in Encino, California© Getty
Prince and Bigi have a close bond

As for his siblings, Paris, 25, and Prince, 27, they too have gone on to have success. 

Paris is a model, actress and singer, and Prince has dabbled in acting, producing and hosting.

The "Beat It" hitmaker died on June 25 2009 from a cardiac arrest caused by a lethal combination of sedatives and anaesthetic propofol. 

At the time, guardianship of his three children was given to his mom unless she was unable or unwilling to care for them in which case they would go to singer, Diana Ross. 

