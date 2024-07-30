Andy Murray's famous grandfather revealed - and his sporting career may surprise you

British tennis star Andy Murray is currently competing in the Paris Olympics alongside his tennis doubles partner, Dan Evans.

The duo are through to the second round following their triumph in the opening round against Japan's Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel.

© Getty Images Andy and Dan are through to the second round

Earlier this summer, Andy took part in his final Wimbledon tournament, playing in the doubles tournament with his brother Jamie. He was nonetheless forced to pull out of the singles tournament following back surgery.

Despite brothers Jamie and Andy bowing out in the first round, it was a hugely emotional time for the 37-year-old as he bid farewell to SW19. In an emotional speech, Andy fought back tears whilst paying tribute to his loved ones.

© Getty Images Jamie and Andy shared an emotional moment at Wimbledon this year

"Obviously it was a bit of a race against time to try and get out here and physically it wasn’t easy today but I’m glad we were able to get out here and do this one time together," he said.

He continued: "Mum and dad have been amazing support, still today, but when we were little and allowing us to go and pursue our dreams." Meanwhile, in tribute to his wife Kim Sears, he added: "She's been an amazing, amazing support to me and to my whole family and is the best mum."

As the tennis ace continues his Olympic campaign, join us as we take a closer look at his famous grandfather, Roy.

Andy's grandfather Roy Erskine

Whilst much is known about Andy's mother Judy, his wife Kim Sears and his tennis pro brother Jamie, you may be surprised to learn that his grandfather, Judy's father, is a former professional footballer. Discover more about his family in the video below...

Roy, 92, kicked off his career as a youth player in 1952 for Scottish football club, Hibernian. In 1954, he played for Peebles Rovers, before later signing for Stirling Albion. Meanwhile, in 1956, he joined Cowdenbeath where he played 56 out of 57 games.

Reflecting on his career, he told The Scotsman in 2014: "I wasn't a great player, although I have to say that coaching back then was almost non-existent. As a professional footballer you were supposed to know exactly what you were doing. My weakness was heading which for a centre-half was pretty dismal. So I never got any better."

© Getty Images Roy used to be a professional footballer

Aside from being a whizz on the football pitch, Andy's grandfather was also a keen tennis player and relished practicing with Andy and Jamie in their youth. Chatting to Radio Times in 2016, Roy shared: "Both of the boys loved their tennis from a young age. When we were looking after them, we would play with them, and even then, it was obvious just how competitive they were."

Musing on their competitive nature, he went on to say: "Andy didn't like it when I played drop shots or sliced the ball. He would say to me, 'For goodness' sake Grandpa, play properly and stop doing those twiddly shots.'

© Getty Images In his youth, Andy used to play tennis with his grandfather

"Jamie didn't seem to mind me messing around. Andy always wanted to play what he considered to be proper tennis. He wanted to play proper shots so that we could have a rally."

Elsewhere in the interview, Roy spoke about how his relationship with Andy and Jamie has changed through the years. "They are totally different boys," he said. "We don't speak to Andy on the phone much. We speak to Jamie more, though it's easier for him as his schedule isn't as demanding as Andy's.

"Though when he does phone, he wants to speak to his gran, not me! They're both great boys."

Roy is Andy's biggest supporter

Whilst Roy has always been Andy's biggest supporter, he hasn't been afraid to speak his mind. Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: "I'm very critical when I'm watching him. I think I know better than him the shots he should be playing.

© Getty Images Roy and Shirley Erskine watching Andy play at the Davis Cup in Birmingham

"I reckon his tennis is vaguely similar to what I used to play, or try to play. I'd attempt the things he's able to pull off. He can play so many shots that no-one else can match, although his game has changed."