Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban turn heads in rare outing with daughters Sunday and Faith at Olympics

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a rare public appearance with their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, at the Paris Olympics, capturing the hearts of onlookers as they cheered on fellow Australian, 14-year-old skateboarder Chloe Covell.

The family, known for their support of Australian talent, were visibly excited and involved, making the most of their time at the Women’s Street Final skateboarding event on Sunday.

The couple, joined by their daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, were seen enthusiastically supporting Covell, who competed in the medal round at the Concorde skate park.

Despite the young skateboarder’s best efforts, she finished last in the medal round, an outcome that brought visible disappointment to both Covell and her supporters.

Nicole and Keith, were seen waving their arms and shouting words of encouragement throughout the event.

Covell’s emotional moment, as she struggled with repeated falls and ultimately finished out of the medals, struck a chord with the Urban-Kidman family.

The Japanese skateboarders dominated the event, with Coco Yoshizawa clinching the gold medal and Liz Akama taking the silver. As the results were announced, the disappointment was palpable on Nicole and Keith’s faces, mirroring the young athlete’s own feelings.

For the occasion, Keith opted for a relaxed look, sporting a black and white floral print shirt that highlighted his tribal-inspired sleeve tattoo.

He paired his outfit with black sunglasses, shielding his eyes from the bright Parisian sun. Nicole, known for her elegant style, wore a smart white blouse under a black pinstripe blazer, adding a casual touch with a plain white baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Her strawberry blonde locks flowed naturally around her shoulders, perfectly complementing her chic yet relaxed ensemble.

The couple, clearly engrossed in the event, exuded warmth and enthusiasm, demonstrating their genuine support for Covell.

At one point, Nicole was seen comforting her daughter Faith, who appeared to be wiping away tears—a touching mother-daughter moment that showcased the family's close bond.

Nicole, no stranger to discussing complex topics, was seen explaining the nuances of skateboarding to Keith, perhaps drawing on her experience from her role in the iconic Australian film BMX Bandits.

Despite typically keeping her children out of the public eye, Nicole made an exception earlier this year during the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony, where Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debut.

The event was significant not only for celebrating Nicole's illustrious career but also for providing a rare glimpse into her family life.

The award ceremony featured clips from Nicole’s diverse filmography, including the controversial Eyes Wide Shut, a film she starred in alongside her then-husband, Tom Cruise.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicole reflected on the experience of watching these clips with her daughters, particularly a scene from Eyes Wide Shut where she is depicted getting stoned.

"They saw the scene where I get stoned," Nicole recalled with a laugh. "They showed that and I was like, 'Ooooh. Golly. OK.' I sat next to my daughter, Sunday, watching that."