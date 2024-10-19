Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy, 48, reveals heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis

Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy revealed that he has "two to four years" left to live after discovering that his cancer had spread throughout his body.

Chris spoke to The Sunday Times on Saturday about the tragic news, explaining how a simple scan in September uncovered a tumor in his shoulder, and further investigation found the cancer had metastasised to his pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

"And just like that," he told the publication of the moment he discovered he had stage four cancer. "I learn how I will die."

The six-time Olympic gold medallist first revealed his cancer diagnosis in February this year and was undergoing treatment for the disease before this new discovery sent shockwaves through his family.

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature," he told The Sunday Times. "You know, we were all born, and we all die, and this is just part of the process."

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn't been physical. For me, it has been in my head."

© Tim de Waele Chris discovered that his cancer had metastasised to his pelvis, hips, ribs and spine

The father of two is still undergoing chemotherapy to try and beat the aggressive cancer, believing it to be the most promising treatment. He also participated in a medical trial in 2011 of a cancer drug, with one in four of the men in the trial still alive.

"One in four may sound like a terrible stat. But to me, that's like, one in four!" he said. "I do have faith that there are amazing things happening all the time."

Chris has a sad family history with the disease; both his father and grandfather suffered from prostate cancer.

© David Cheskin - PA Images Chris is a six-time Olympic gold medallist

As if that wasn't enough for his family to weather, Chris' wife, Sarra, was tragically diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.

"It's the closest I've come to, like, you know, why me? Just, what? What's going on here? It didn't seem real," Chris told the publication.

"It was such a huge blow when you're already reeling. You think nothing could possibly get worse. You literally feel like you're at rock bottom, and you find out, oh no, you've got further to fall. It was brutal."

© Karwai Tang Chris' wife Sarra was tragically diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year

Despite it all, Sarra is always the optimist, teaching Chris how to reframe his illness. "She says all the time, 'How lucky are we?" he wrote in his book All That Matters.

"We both have incurable illnesses for which there is some treatment. Not every disease has that. It could be a lot worse.'"

© Luke Walker The 48-year-old remains positive about his chemotherapy treatment

Ultimately, the 48-year-old has largely accepted his fate and is staying positive for his family after the heartbreaking news.

"A lot of deaths are sudden, leaving no chance to say goodbyes or make peace with everything," he said. "But I've been given enough time."