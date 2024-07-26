Paris Olympics: Best dressed guests from Zendaya to Jeremy Allen White

Like sport, fashion is a game. Hence why the symbiotic relationship between the Olympics and the fashion industry continues to strengthen every four years when the global event arises.

On Thursday evening, a swathe of stars descended upon Paris to attend the Prelude to the Olympics. Kicking off the games in the utmost splendour, Hollywood’s crème de la crème graced the scene at the Fondation Louis Vuitton for the event hosted by LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell and the Vogue powerhouse that is Anna Wintour.

The eve of the Opening Ceremony welcomed the likes of Zendaya, Serena Williams and The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White through its doors. Naturally, onlookers were treated to a visual spectacle, with brands such as Christian Dior, Christian Siriano and, unsurprisingly, Louis Vuitton, flying the flag for European fashion.

Tapping into the tangible feeling of excitement ahead of the event, star’s brought their fashion A-game to the City of Love en masse. From Zendaya’s midnight black, glimmering Louis Vuitton looks styled by Law Roach to Rosalía’s ivory lace Dior gown, Charlize Theron’s white, waterfall-inspired number and more, the Olympics have already generated simmering fashion fervour.

Discover the best dressed stars at the Paris Olympics 2024 and indulge in a visual feast below.

Best dressed guests at the Paris Olympics 2024:

© Arnold Jerocki Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Zendaya attended the Prelude to the Olympics 2024 wearing an iridescent black longline dress by Louis Vuitton, styled by her trusty stylist Law Roach.



© Arnold Jerocki Rosalía in Dior Rosalía attended the Prelude to the Olympics wearing a Victoriana gown with frothy lace detailing from Christian Dior's Resort 2025 collection.



© Pascal Le Segretain Sophia Bush in Christian Siriano One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush attended the very same event in a grapefruit-toned Christian Siriano mini dress featuring a puff ball silhouette and corset detailing from the brand's autumn/winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

Serena Williams in Louis Vuitton Tennis champ Serena Williams graced the scene in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, complete with a sateen suit and button-down waistcoat.

© Kristy Sparow Omar Sy in Louis Vuitton Lupin star Omar Sy brought the flair to the Fondation Louis Vuitton in a sharply-cut suit complete with a navy hue and double-breasted fit which hailed from the prestigious French fashion house.

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton With a helping hand from stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Jeremy Allen White stepped out in an ebony suit from Louis Vuitton, layered over a jet black polo shirt and patent leather shoes.

Cindy Bruna in Kenzo Serving up Brat Girl glamour, model Cindy Bruna dazzled at the Prelude to the Olympics in a crochet concoction courtesy of Kenzo's spring/summer 2025 collection.

LeBron James in Louis Vuitton American basketball superstar LeBron James opted for a Louis Vuitton look centring a denim checkerboard jacket while attending the Prelude to the Olympics.

Tyla in Louis Vuitton South African singer Tyla made a case for velour joggers at the photocall for the Prelude to the Olympics. The star sported a black Juicy-esque duo hailing from Louis Vuitton.

Charlize Theron in Dior Tapping into her signature sleek style, Charlize Theron slipped into an ivory Dior number for the very same event. The timeless garment boasted cascading waterfall side detailing and an asymmetrical silhouette.

Celine Dion in Dior Celine Dion, who is expected to perform at the Opening of the Olympics, stepped out in Paris sporting a heavily monogrammed Dior tracksuit set.

Mick Jagger in florals Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made a splash at the Fondation Louis Vuitton art museum alongside Melanie Hamrick in glimmering florals.

Anna Wintour in florals Vogue veteran Anna Wintour dazzled in resplendent florals alongside director Baz Luhrmann, who championed Y2K style in head-to-toe denim.

Pharrell in Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell championed his own designs in blue jeans and a double-breasted blazer complete with LV accessories as he attended the Prelude alongside fellow stars.

Queen Letizia in Chanel Sporting Chanel, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the French Presidency at the Louvre Museum in Paris.