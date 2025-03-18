Inside the phone call Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa made hours before her death

The timeline of Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's death has been revised after it was revealed that she attempted to receive medical attention the day after authorities initially believed she passed away.

The local sheriff's office confirmed that Betsy died on February 12 instead of February 11, after phone records revealed that she called Cloudberry Health, a healthcare practice in the Santa Fe area, to book an appointment.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Sheriff Adan Mendoza explained that the call was a strong indication that "she was seeking medical advice or medical help and may have not been feeling well."

The outlet also confirmed with Cloudberry staff that they had been contacted by Betsy, who enquired about "esoteric treatment". They indicated that there were no signs of distress, yet when they tried to call her back, they could not reach her.

The classical pianist died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease spread through rodents that affects the kidneys.

Police initially believed that Betsy passed away on February 11 as that was the last time she was seen. She had run errands in town that day, and sent an email to a massage therapist, indicating she was in relatively good health.

Head of Cloudberry Health, Dr Josiah Child, told the BBC that Betsy did not appear to have any major symptoms when she reached out for medical advice.

"She called and described some congestion but didn't mention any respiratory distress, shortness of breath, or chest pain," he said.

While she had scheduled an appointment for February 12, Dr Child shared that Betsy had cancelled and attempted to reschedule.

"There were a couple calls back and forth to just schedule that appointment for the afternoon, but she never showed up," he said. "Our office called back several times and never got an answer."

Betsy was found on the floor of the bathroom in the couple's Santa Fe home, while Gene had fallen in the mudroom and failed to get up again.

The veteran actor is believed to have passed away a week after his wife, from a combination of heart disease and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

The pair, who had been married for over 30 years, were found on February 26 by a pest control worker who raised the alarm with police.

Betsy and Gene shared three dogs: Zinna, Bear and Nikita. Sadly, Zinna was found dead in its crate, likely dying from starvation and dehydration.

A personal representative has confirmed that Bear and Nikita have been placed in care after being found alive and well on the property.

"Both are safe, healthy, and adjusting to their new environments," they said.

Staff at the Gruda Veterinary Hospital where Betsy frequented with her dogs told USA Today that she was "devoted" to the canines, and that they knew something was amiss when she failed to pick up their food.

"She was an excellent dog owner, excellent caretaker to those dogs. She really doted on them," said the clinic.