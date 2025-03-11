Nicole Kidman announces major break in surprise update

Nicole Kidman has been working non-stop in recent years, putting out what seems to be an endless stream of critically acclaimed projects and embarking on a constant stream of press tours.

In 2024 alone, Nicole starred in Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl, and the second season of Lioness.

Many fans expressed surprise at how hard the mother of four was working, with so many projects lined up and constant appearances at fashion shows and awards ceremonies.

Now, she has decided to take a step back from acting in 2025 in order to rest and spend time with her daughters Sunday and Faith, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The star revealed her decision at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Texas, where her new film Holland premiered.

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Nicole stunned at the SXSW premiere of her film Holland

The flick follows Nicole as a housewife in Holland, Michigan, whose perfect life crumbles when she discovers a strange secret, as per the synopsis.

The highly-anticipated second season of Nine Perfect Strangers does not yet have a release date.

This decision comes off the back of a stellar year professionally for Nicole, yet a deeply heartbreaking one personally.

© Getty Images She was joined by her Holland co-stars Matthew Macfadyen, Mimi Cave and Gael Garcia Bernal

Her beloved mother Janelle passed away in September, and Nicole swiftly boarded a flight to Australia just hours before she was due to accept the Best Actress prize at the Venice Film Festival for Babygirl.

Instead, the film's director, Halina Rejn, accepted the award on her behalf and shared some words from the star. "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," Nicole's speech read.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."

© James D. Morgan Nicole lost her beloved mother Janelle in September

She added: "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all."

The mother of four broke down in tears again while accepting the International Star Award at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival in January.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,'" Nicole told the crowd as she became visibly emotional.

© Variety via Getty Images Nicole starred in six projects in 2024

"My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now," she continued. "I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."

"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," Nicole added. "But I feel my mom right now, so this is for you."