Robert De Niro's son unveils major transformation in rare sighting that will make you double take

Robert De Niro's son, Aaron Kendrick, has unveiled a bold new look during a rare public appearance with his famous father in New York City.

Aaron, who has largely shunned the spotlight, turned heads as he accompanied the Taxi Driver icon to the Greenwich Hotel, looking almost unrecognizable compared to his previous outings.

While Aaron has often been seen in sharp suits at events supporting his father, his latest transformation was striking.

Recommended video You may also like Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's newborn daughter makes TV debut

Sporting long pink dreadlocks tucked beneath a black beanie and paired with heeled combat boots, he exuded an edgy, rebellious aesthetic that was a stark contrast to his past appearances.

Unlike his father, who has been a Hollywood mainstay for over five decades, Aaron has stayed away from the entertainment industry and does not appear to have any public social media presence, adding to the air of mystery surrounding him.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Robert De Niro's son Aaron is seen wearing stunning pink hair

Aaron is one of Robert's seven children and was born via surrogate in 1995, alongside his twin brother, Julian.

Their mother is actress Toukie Smith, best known for her role as Eva Rawley on the NBC sitcom 227. Robert and Toukie were together for nearly a decade, from 1988 until their split in 1996, following his divorce from Diahnne Abbott.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Robert De Niro arrives at the Greenwich Hotel in New York

Despite his intensely private nature, Aaron comes from a family where conversations about identity and race have been openly discussed.

His father has spoken candidly about the challenges of raising biracial children, particularly in today’s world. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, the Oscar-winning actor shared his perspective on raising his six older children, all of whom are half-Black.

© Instagram Robert de Niro's son Aaron, bottom left

"My children are all half Black, and I don’t have the same experiences as they do," he admitted. "When people talk about having to teach their kids to be extra cautious around the police, to always keep their hands visible and not make any sudden movements, that’s something I’ve had to understand and learn about as a parent." He added, "It’s terrifying, and things need to change."

That same year, Robert opened up about whether he felt his children would follow in his footsteps. "For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do something in the arts, that’s great—as long as you’re happy,'" he told People magazine. "Just don’t sell yourself short. Push yourself a little further, go for what you truly want, and don’t be afraid."

While Aaron has chosen to live life away from the cameras, his twin brother, Julian, has pursued a career in acting. He made his big-screen debut in the 2016 film In Dubious Battle, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and James Franco. However, his breakout moment came in 2022 when he played a young Barack Obama in Showtime’s drama series The First Lady.

© Courtesy of Robert De Niro Robert's 7th child Gia

Though Julian has embraced the world of entertainment, he has also showcased an intellectual side.

A graduate of New York University with a degree in computer science and mathematics, he demonstrated his analytical prowess in 2018 when he co-authored a study titled What The World Wants, which was later published in The Washington Post.

The research involved an in-depth Twitter analysis conducted alongside his professor and a classmate, aiming to uncover what people desired most in that year.