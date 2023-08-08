Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson's heartbreaking cause of death revealed

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson's cause of death has been revealed.

New York City's chief medical examiner published the results on August 8 2023 and revealed that Leandro died in an accidental overdose from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro, Robert De Niro's grandson, died aged 19

The autopsy seems to confirm Leandro's mother's previous comments when she told social media followers that the teen had died after taking pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

"Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still [expletive] around selling and buying this [expletive], my son is gone forever," Drena De Niro wrote.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram The family together on Mother's Day 2023

Drena shared news of her son's death on Instagram on July 3, a day after his passing.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she shared.

"I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

© Getty Images Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena De Niro in 2016

What did Robert De Niro say about his grandson's death?

In a statement, Robert added: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Leandro's father, Carlos Mare, penned his own heartbreaking message which he posted alongside a picture of him holding hands with his son. He wrote: "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process the inconsolable grief."

Leandro died after taking fentanyl-laced pills

The family were later photographed arriving at the Frank E. Campbell funeral home on Manhattan's Upper East Side for an emotional wake for the teen.

Drena and Carlos arrived hand-in-hand while Robert, who recently became a father for the seventh time, attempted to cover his face with a newspaper.

How many biological children does Robert De Niro have?

Leandro's mom Drena was adopted by Robert and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott in 1976. He is also father to daughters Helen Grace, 11, and Gia, who was born on April 6 2023, and sons sons Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, and Elliot, 24.