Paul Sculfor talks addiction battle - and the messages he still sends to ex Jennifer Aniston - Exclusive 

As the world’s first male supermodel, Paul Sculfor jetted around the world, drove fast cars and dated some of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses including Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz.

“We still message now and then,” he says of his famous exes as he joins hello! for this exclusive interview and photoshoot in London’s Epping Forest. “Obviously we’re all married and grown up now, so I just message like I message a lot of people – to say: ‘Hey, how are you doing? I hope everything’s fine.’ Friendly stuff.”

These days, the face that appeared on magazine covers, catwalks and billboards in the 1990s is every bit as handsome as it was. But Essex-born Paul’s life couldn’t be more different from those heady days, when his champagne lifestyle and addiction to alcohol and drugs threatened to derail him.

Now a mindset coach and father to two daughters aged seven and five, Paul, 54, uses his experience of addiction to help and educate others, through the charitable Stride Foundation he runs with Federica and his podcast, This is Powerful.

© Kim Lang Paul says he still stays in touch with his former girlfriends, Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz

He says of Federica, whom he met on Valentine’s Day ten years ago: “She’s brought a lot of light, fun and stability to my life, as well as a beautiful partnership. She’s Italian, from Rome, and she’s an academic but she’s got this beautiful, natural, spiritual calm side to her. She’s just naturally a loving person who radiates kindness.

“I know we’re supposed to be together because we just work together. We have the same values, and we try and be good parents. Feds is academic and smart, so the schooling is left to her. I do a lot of adventure stuff with the girls.”

© Kim Lang Paul with his 1979 vintage Mercedes-Benz W116, which he drove to the shoot

Paul tells how his addiction came to a head in 2004, and he spent six months in the Priory clinic.

“I was physically and mentally in a bad way,” he says. “I remember dropping to my knees in my hallway, and I heard a voice come out of myself and shout out: ‘I need help!’”

© Kim Lang In his twenties, Paul used to model for the likes of Versace, Paul Smith, Armani and Louis Vuitton

He moved to Los Angeles once he was sober, where he trained in acting and t’ai chi, and dated Jennifer for five months and Cameron for a year.

The Stride Foundation offers counselling and support services to recovering addicts and their families and has recently secured funding to expand pilot education programmes for schools.

© Kim Lang The supermodel has opened up about his addiction to alcohol and drugs

“We’re putting together workshops for peer pressure and self-esteem, because a lot of how I got into trouble was peer pressure and a desire to belong,” says Paul.

On his podcast, Paul speaks to recovering addicts including Millie Mackintosh, Calum Best and Kevin Bishop, as well as therapists and scientists. “As a host, I try to create a safe space and use my own experience to make things accessible, because not everyone can afford to go to the Priory,” he says. “If I can just give one person something that will help them make a constructive decision for themselves, that’s our goal.”

© Kim Lang Paul is a mindset coach and uses his experience of addiction to help and educate others through the charitable foundation he runs with Federica and his podcast, This Is Powerful.

He adds: “I thought success was material things – having a big house, a beautiful girl and a great car. When I got to a place beyond my expectations I thought I would feel whole, I thought I’d feel excited, I thought I’d feel complete. But in fact, I felt the opposite, because it hadn’t worked. It was just a profound moment of realisation that I’d been chasing something that’s not the answer.”

Paul’s podcast This is Powerful is available now. For more about the Stride Foundation, visit stridefoundation.com.

To read the full interview pick up a copy of this week's Hello! Magazine