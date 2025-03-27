Exclusive: Amber Le Bon reveals how she found love - 'It's so not like me'

Amber Le Bon has told HELLO! how she finally found love – after plucking up the courage to send a message on Instagram.

The model daughter of Duran Duran frontman Simon and supermodel Yasmin reveals how she fell for author and former rugby union player Ben Mercer in 2022 after two ofher neighbours – who have since become her baby’s godparents - showed her his social media accounts, in which he makes book recommendations.

Amber Le Bon tells HELLO! how she met her partner Ben on Instagram

"My friend had been following him for a while and thought he seemed really kind, intelligent and sporty," explains Amber, who exclusively introduces her baby son Sasha Echo in this week’s HELLO!.

"He said, 'I have found the perfect man for you - he reads books on TikTok', and he made me watch a video that Ben had done. I blushed, and I never blush, and my friend said, 'Right, that's it. You're going to send him a message.'"

"And so I had this very brave 20 seconds where I quickly typed out a message on Instagram and sent it. I think I said something like, 'I don't want to presume anything, but if you're in London, would you like to go for a drink sometime?'

"And I think he responded with something like, 'presume away.' And it kind of went from there. I still can't believe I was brave enough to do that. It's so not like me."

Ben wooed Amber thanks to his suave TikTok account

The attraction only grew when the couple met for their first date at a pub in London’s Battersea. "Once we'd organized the first date, we didn't continue to chat back and forth and so we had so much to talk about because we knew nothing about each other," she recalls.

"In that sense, our first date was kind of old fashioned, but the first part was obviously very modern. For me, the biggest thing I was looking for in a partner was someone kind, and Ben is funny, intelligent and the kindest person I have ever met. He had only been in London a couple of weeks, so the timing was really serendipitous.

"I think if he'd been there any longer, and I'd been any later, someone else would have snapped him up. He is so brilliant as a dad that I have even more love for him. He’s been amazing; we're a real team. I’m so happy that I have found my perfect person."

Nevertheless, Amber, 35, says she and Ben, 38, are in no rush to get married. "There are no plans yet, we're just kind doing our thing," she says.

Simon and Yasmin Le Bon's daughter is loving every minute in her baby bubble

"I always wanted to be a mother, ever since I was very young. I used to push my sister’s babies in their prams, thinking, 'one day this will be you,' and then another voice would say, 'no, you’ve got to find the right person first', and I’m so incredibly lucky that I did.

"Now when I’m pushing, I think, ‘Wait, he’s mine, this is actually my baby in a pram now.' It’s such a lovely feeling and I’m just so blissed out by the whole thing."

For the full interview and photos, see this week’s HELLO! magazine.

Find Amber and Ben on Instagram: @amberlebon @bcemercer

