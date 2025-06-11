Get to know the real Oasis with HELLO!'s special collector's edition - your ultimate live tour guide

Some bands make music. Oasis made history.

To mark the band’s long-awaited reunion, HELLO! is launching a brand new collector’s edition dedicated to the music, mayhem and magic of the greatest rock’n’roll story ever told. On sale from 10 June, HELLO! Icon: Oasis (£10) is a one-off special packed with rare interviews, iconic photography and unforgettable fan memories — a must-read for anyone who’s ever sung along to Wonderwall at full volume.

This 144-page magazine dives deep into the world of Oasis, with exclusive new features and unseen insights into the band that defined a generation. Original drummer Tony McCarroll gives a rare and revealing interview about the abandoned Definitely Maybe sessions, sharing stories never told before in his own words. The photographers who captured Noel and Liam Gallagher and the rest of the band at their rawest and most iconic — Michael Spencer Jones and Kevin Cummins — offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on tour, in the studio and in the eye of the storm.

Fans will also find personal tributes, expert commentary, and a look at the next generation of Gallaghers, including Lennon, Gene, and Anaïs. There’s a deep dive into the infamous Blur vs Oasis chart battle, a timeline of sibling rivalry, and stories from the superfans who were there when it all kicked off — and who’ll be there again when the reunion tour roars to life.

Whether you were front row at Knebworth or discovering the band for the first time, this special edition is a celebration of Oasis in all their swaggering, gritty glory.

Time to turn it up.

HELLO! Icon: Oasis is available from 10 June, priced at £10, from all good retailers, and is also available to order online. Don’t miss your chance to own this special issue, the ultimate Oasis Live ‘25 souvenir.