Liam and Noel Gallagher say 'the stars have aligned' as they confirm long-awaited Oasis reunion

After much speculation, Liam and Noel Gallagher have confirmed that Oasis are set to reunite with a worldwide tour in 2025.



The Manchester-formed group, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album 'Definitely Maybe' around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

© Getty Images The rock band formed in Manchester in 1991

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Tickets for UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, with Dublin tickets available from 8am the same day. There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

© Getty Images Noel and Liam Gallagher of rock band Oasis in 2003

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, the brothers said in a joint statement: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Noel, 57, quit the group back in August 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer". It's thought that their disbandment was prompted by a disagreement during the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

© Getty Images Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher in 2008

After forming in 1991, the Manchester band quickly became one of the biggest cultural phenomenons of the era as 'Definitely Maybe' became the fastest-selling debut album in British history - and has since reached 17 x Platinum in recognition of 5 million+ domestic sales.

During their career, they famously played to 125,000 people each night during two shows at Knebworth, whilst in 1995 and 2004, they performed headline sets at Glastonbury. Beyond this, they've performed a string of shows at Manchester City's Maine Road stadium and Wembley Stadium which were documented in the live album 'Familiar To Millions'.

© Getty Images Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher at a photoshoot in a hotel in Tokyo, September 1994

Their accolades have included six BRIT Awards, including the Outstanding Contribution to British Music, two Ivor Novellos, and seventeen NME Awards.

Since their split, Noel and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers. Liam has performed as a singer-songwriter, whilst Noel has performed with his band, the High Flying Birds.

© Getty Images Noel Gallagher performs on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022

The Gallagher brothers had been teasing a possible reunion on social media in recent days, sharing a clip of the date "27.08.24" in the same font as the Oasis logo on their respective social media accounts, as well as the official Oasis accounts.

The clip was also shown at the end of Liam's headline set at Reading festival this weekend, where he dedicated their 1994 B-side Half the World Away to Noel, and 1994's Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate Oasis. It was also shown after Blossoms played Wythenshawe park in Manchester this weekend.