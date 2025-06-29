Fitter than ever! The fitness secrets of Hollywood's golden oldies

Have you ever looked at a celebrity and wondered how they seem so ageless? Or marvelled at the physicality of an actor reprising a role they first played decades ago, like Harrison Ford in the latest Indiana Jones film where he did some of his own stunts? Well, guess no more.

''Staying fit for those over 70 is achieved most effectively through a balanced mix of regular physical activity, social engagement and nutrition,'' says James Brady, PT at OriGym. ''Low-impact exercises include activities such as swimming, walking, tai chi or yoga. These exercises help reduce the risk of falls by maintaining strength, mobility and balance.

"You can also preserve muscle mass by strength training twice a day with resistance bands or light weights. Other things you should do include getting regular checkups, eating a diet rich in nutrients with fibre, protein, and healthy fats as well as staying hydrated."

James gives boxing, a workout used by plenty of over-70s in Hollywood, a thumbs up. "Boxing is an effective way to stay in shape as doing so means you're engaging in a full-body workout combining strength, coordination and cardio. Boxing also burns calories and improves cardiovascular health. It's also great for building muscle tone, especially in the core, arms and legs. This activity is used by Hollywood stars as it delivers visible results when done regularly as it works and tones the entire body.

© Getty Jane Fonda seen working out at her exercise studio 'Workout' in Beverly Hills, California. 1979

"Boxing also has mental benefits as it improves focus, reduces stress, and helps build confidence. Hitting a punchbag can be a healthy way to release tension both physically and mentally. Boxing can also be a fun and effective workout for those who don't experience joint issues and are generally healthy. However, beginners should focus on avoiding injury by learning good form."

Fitness and nutrition expert Penny Weston reaffirms the importance of having fun.

"The key is to make it enjoyable because if you love what you're doing, you're far more likely to stick with it,” she says.”It's never about pushing yourself too hard but about making regular movement part of your routine."

Read on to find out how our experts rated the fitness regimes of Hollywood’s golden oldies…

1/ 13 © Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Helen Mirren Actress Helen uses a 1950s fitness programme for women called the XBX plan. "It just very gently gets you fit," she previously told HELLO! magazine. "It is 12 minutes [long] and they have charts you follow. Each day, you have to do the exercises within the 12 minutes, and until you can you can't move up. Two weeks of doing that and you think: 'Yeah, I could go to the gym now'." "Helen bases her fitness regime on the Royal Canadian Air Force workout which has a focus on bodyweight exercises such as light cardio, core work and stretches to provide short, daily exercise. She has engaged in it daily for decades, highlighting how consistency is key," James says.

2/ 13 © Getty Images Diane Keaton Diane's fitness regime prioritises walking and spin classes. She also is vegetarian, and credits her diet for helping her to stay in shape. "Diane Keaton is the queen of low impact and high intensity," London Fitness Coach, Fiona Kavanagh tells HELLO!. "Diane is a huge fan of getting her steps in, whether that's in the park or on a set. Diane often uses a treadmill for interval training. That could be something as simple as a gentle walk for 20 seconds or a fast walk for 20 seconds. This will allow us to get the heart rate up, in a safe and effective manner, an excellent source of cardiovascular fitness for the 70s age group. "Diane also likes to turn up the heat and take spin classes with her daughter. An excellent way to get your cardio in, build up strength in your legs and spend quality time with loved ones."

3/ 13 © WireImage Robert De Niro Actor Robert prioritises consistency over everything else. He is known to physically transform for roles, including training with a boxer for a role and following a high-carbohydrate diet of brown rice and green vegetables to fuel his hardcore workouts. "Robert is no stranger to transforming his body and has worked with trainers over the years to maintain endurance and strength. He has kept up with regular workouts even as he's aged, focusing on weight training and cardio. He views fitness as a way to maintain discipline and readiness for any role, reportedly training consistently," says James.

4/ 13 © Getty Images Rita Moreno Rita has stayed true to her dancing roots, even using a mini trampoline to stay active. "Rita Moreno is a powerhouse! She's always been so active and, at 93, she's still as strong as ever. I love that she's kept up her dance routines because dancing is such an incredible way to stay fit at any age," says Penny. "It keeps the heart rate up, improves balance and boosts mood all while having fun! Her focus on staying physically engaged has clearly paid off, and she's a perfect example of how movement, especially something as enjoyable as dancing, can keep us young at heart."

5/ 13 © Getty Images Goldie Hawn Goldie's exercise routine puts fun at its core. First she jumps on a trampoline to benefit her lymph system and heart, then she lifts weights, before capping off her workout with a walk outside. "If you don't want to walk forward, you can always walk backward, because when you walk backward you're using a whole different part of your brain – it's amazing!" Goldie told her Instagram followers. "The only thing you have to wonder is if there are any cars coming." James notes: "Goldie Hawn has more of a holistic approach, focusing on joy and fun when it comes to physical activities. She engages in light strength training and dancing which keeps her energetic, positive and mentally sharp. "Goldie engages in activities which benefit both her body and mind such as walking, meditation, biking and mindfulness practices."

6/ 13 © Getty Images for ABA Rod Stewart Rod's military-inspired workout includes swimming with obstacles, pushing a brick the length of a swimming pool underwater, sprinting and weight training. Fiona says Rod's workout aims to keep his legs "as strong as possible" and maintain muscle mass in order to keep endurance high to perform onstage.

7/ 13 © Getty Images Jane Fonda Jane's workout instruction video became one of the best-selling VHS tapes of all time, popularising leg warmers and leotards in the 80s and marking a change in fitness culture. Her workout routine nowadays looks slightly different: "When I'm home, I exercise every day. One day, I do upper body; one day, I do lower body. My preferred cardio is walking. Depending on the weather, I also do the treadmill and bike indoors. The operative word is slower – I do a lot of the same exercises I used to. I just do them slower," she told W magazine. James says: "Jane Fonda has been a fitness icon for a long time by revolutionising home workouts in the 80s and still remains active today in her 80s! However, she has long since replaced her high-impact aerobics with walking, yoga and resistance exercises. Jane believes we should stay mobile, especially as we age, and focuses on balance and more functional fitness."

8/ 13 © Getty Images Sylvester Stallone Sylvester's intensive fitness routine over the years has created a muscular physique. "Sylvester Stallone is dedicated to maintaining his fitness, and he's often seen doing things like boxing and weight training. Boxing, in particular, is a great way to combine cardio with strength training. It works the entire body, improves coordination and builds strength," says Penny. "His focus on staying functional and strong is exactly what we should all be aiming for as we age. It's about maintaining muscle, endurance and overall health, which Sylvester achieves every time."

9/ 13 Diana Ross Diana focuses on cardio, strength training and flexibility. Her maintenance of this regime, alongside her commitment to getting a good night’s sleep and intermittent fasting, has been essential to her health both at home and on the road. According to Fiona, Diana is "the queen of consistency" and her routine is what keeps her on top form, mentally and physically. "When it comes to exercise, Diana believes in keeping the body strong, flexible and energetic, which has allowed her career to thrive throughout the years. "One of the things I personally admire most about Diana is her love of variety. She likes to try new things and keep it interesting. To this day, dancing still plays a significant role in her life. Despite spending decades on stage, she still loves to dance as a way of keeping fit and staying in top shape."

10/ 13 © Getty Images Harrison Ford Harrison has impressed fellow actors with his dedication to staying fit, including cycling, using an ab wheel and playing tennis. Penny says: "Harrison Ford is an amazing example of someone staying fit and active later in life. He is a known fan of hiking and is often seen outdoors, which is fantastic for both physical and mental health. Hiking is a great cardiovascular exercise, but it also works the muscles in a unique way because of the varied terrain. "The fresh air and nature also help clear the mind, so it's the perfect combo for his age. I'd say he's found a routine that balances strength and endurance, while also giving him the joy of being outside."

11/ 13 © Getty Images for Warner Music Cher Singer Cher has an incredible range of activities at her disposal to keep fit, including – to our surprise – Wii Tennis! Fiona tells us this full body movement is something she can't recommend enough. She also uses Zumba, yoga, wall sits and surfing. Impressively, she can also hold a plank for five minutes.



12/ 13 © FilmMagic Arnold Schwarzenegger It will come as no surprise that bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger has continued to prioritise fitness in later life. Penny notes: "He's a big advocate for strength training, which is so important as we age. Maintaining muscle mass helps with metabolism, strength and even bone density. "Arnold's focus on lifting weights, combined with his healthy lifestyle, shows that age doesn't have to limit what your body can do. He is a great role model for anyone looking to stay fit after 70!"

13/ 13 © WireImage Susan Sarandon Susan works out by biking, using a treadmill for 30 minutes, weight training and Pilates. She also indulges her love of table tennis. "A fantastic ambassador for the low impact, yet highly effective party, Susan has this down to perfection." says Fiona. "For anyone suffering from potential joint issues, the treadmill is fanatic. A treadmill takes out any unnecessary stress over things like potholes or uneven ground."