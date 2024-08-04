Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrities over 70 whose real age will shock you: Cher, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & more
oprah winfrey, cher, meryl streep, diana ross on star backdrop© Getty

Age-defying stars who look far younger than 70: Helen Mirren, Oprah Winfrey & more

The Hollywood lifestyle agrees with these fabulous ladies, from Goldie Hawn to Jane Fonda

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When we think of Hollywood's much-loved stars many of us think of the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, and Angelina Jolie who are all over 50 and fabulous.

But make way for the Hollywood greats over 70 who are some of film and music's most accomplished stars. These women have certainly earned their right to stardom and continue to be firm faves for music and film fans across the globe.

Join HELLO! in celebrating the brightest stars whose age-defying looks and portfolio of achievements will dazzle you…

1/8

oprah winfrey the color purple premiere purple dress© Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey, 77

Oprah Winfrey is undeniably one of TV's greats with her eponymous talk show informing and entertaining audiences for decades. These days, you can catch the star in the likes of The Color Purple, styling up a storm in figure-flattering gowns in countless vibrant hues.

2/8

Helen Mirren in black sequin dress © Getty

Helen Mirren, 79

Helen Mirren is an English national treasure. Not only is she the only performer to have achieved both the American and the British Triple Crowns of Acting, but she has maintained her ability to rock a sequinned gown - take her appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for example.

3/8

Jane Fonda at Tribeca Film Festival © Jason Mendez

Jane Fonda, 86

Not only did Jane Fonda revolutionize the workout game, she has gone on to star in the much-loved drama Grace and Frankie which celebrates the female experience of those over 60.

4/8

Gladys Knight in beige coord© Getty

Gladys Knight, 80

It doesn't get much more impressive than winning 10 Emmy Awards - a title taken by none other than Gladys Knight. The 'Midnight Train to Georgia' singer is a soul icon and her appearance at Wimbledon this year had her looking so youthful.

5/8

Meryl Streep attends "The Second Act" screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty

Meryl Streep, 75

Meryl Streep earned her icon status in appearances in The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia, not to mention Sophie's Choice and It's Complicated. Her impeccable sense of style is truly ageless as she continues to choose timeless pieces - and never florals in spring.

6/8

Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" © Kevin Mazur

Diana Ross, 80

Nothing is stopping Diana Ross. Her incredible musical back catalogue will always form the perfect party playlist and her bold looks, including the one worn on stage alongside Beyonce last September, say more is more in the best way possible.

7/8

Cher and Alexander Edwards at "The Bikeriders" Los Angeles Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Gilbert Flores

Cher, 78

Can we have a little commotion for the dress? Singing sensation Cher always looks next level whether strutting her stuff during Fashion Week or taking to the stage in one of her many daring leather looks.

8/8

Actress Goldie Hawn attends the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Goldie Hawn, 78

DISCOVER: Anne Hathaway's age-defying secrets after 20 years on our screens

Many find it hard to believe that Kate Hudson's fabulous mother Goldie Hawn is now 78. The award-winning star of The First Wives Club, Death Becomes Her, and Bird on a Wire has a radiant glow and beachy hair with volume for days.

