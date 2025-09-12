Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect is in custody says Donald Trump — who is Tyler Robinson?
Subscribe
Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect is in custody says Donald Trump — who is Tyler Robinson?

Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect is in custody says Donald Trump — who is Tyler Robinson?

The right-wing influencer was gunned down in Utah on September 10 at an event

Charlie Kirk suit, shirt at swearing in ceremony© Getty Images
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
20 minutes ago
Share this:

Donald Trump has announced that Charlie Kirk's suspected murderer is in police custody. The US president told Fox News that "he is in custody," after "someone that was very close to him turned him in." Trump added that a "minister" helped in his capture and they believe "with a high degree of certainty" that they have the right person. 

He added: "I hope he's gonna be found guilty, I would imagine, and I hope he gets the death penalty for what he did. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this.” The New York Post named the alleged assassin as Tyler Robinson, who is 22. Trump did not reveal his identity but the outlet said law enforcements confirmed it was Robinson and that he is a Utah resident. 

Kirk was a close Trump ally and after he was fatally shot and killed at an event in Utah on September 10, the president released a statement that read: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead." 

Donald Trump shakes hands with Charlie Kirk© AFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin is custody

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Charlie Kirk, executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt.© Getty Images
He was killed in front of crowds in Utah

The dad-of-two was addressing an audience at Otem, Utah, part of a campaign tour organized by Turning Point USA under "American Comeback," and was answering a question on gun violence and the trans rights before he was suddenly shot, throwing the audience into a panic. 

In their statement, at the time, the Utah Department of Public Safety shared: "The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack. The shooter is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard. Any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation."

An infographic titled "Manhunt continues for gunman who killed Trump ally activist Charlie Kirk in US" created in Ankara, Turkiye on September 11, 2025. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and security forces are continuing efforts to capture the perpetrator of the attack that killed Trump ally activist Charlie Kirk.© Getty Images
A manhunt was launched to find his shooter

The FBI released images of the person of interest in the case and asked for help in identifying him. They said they believed the shooter was of "college age," and male. 

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More