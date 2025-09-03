Donald Trump breaks his silence on viral rumors following extended absence

Donald Trump broke his silence on the rumors that he had passed away over the Labor Day weekend in a press conference on Tuesday, and expressed his shock over the internet's reaction to his absence. The President's weekend schedule had been cleared of all events, which raised eyebrows when compounded with his recent health issues. Speaking to the media inside the White House, Donald's presence put these rumors to rest once and for all, with the 79-year-old revealing that he was unaware of the online discussion.

Viral rumors

When a journalist asked if he had heard the pervasive speculation of his death, Donald replied: "No. Really? I didn't see that." The father of five confessed to seeing "reports" that he had fallen ill, but didn't realize people thought he had passed away. "That's pretty serious stuff," he said. "I knew they were saying, like, 'Is he okay? How's he feeling?'"

"It's also sort of a longer weekend, you know, it's Labor Day weekend," he added. "I would say a lot of people know I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that, but I didn't hear that to that extent." He then blamed the "fake news" for spreading the rumor, despite it arising from social media rather than from traditional news outlets.

Just days before, the hashtags "Trump Is Dead" and "Where Is Trump" were trending on X. Donald was spotted playing golf in Virginia on Saturday and Monday, yet internet users were still unconvinced that he was in good health.

His second son, Eric Trump, took to social media to respond to these rumors, reposting a quote from his father that read: "I've never felt better in my life." Adding to the comment, he wrote, "The radical left is so sick and twisted…"

© AFP via Getty Images Donald was unaware of the rumors before a journalist pointed them out to him

Donald's health struggles

Donald was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July, a long-term condition marked by issues with leg veins leading to swelling and pain. Eagle-eyed internet sleuths pointed out that he had swollen ankles for months before White House physician Sean Barbarella explained that it was a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70".

© Getty Images The internet was alight with rumors that he had passed away

Prior to the Labor Day holiday, a purple bruise had bloomed on Donald's hand, which was subsequently covered with makeup on several occasions. Sean told the press that his bruising was likely due to the constant handshakes that came with the Presidential job, and the use of aspirin to prevent any cardiac issues. If anything were to happen to the former property mogul, Vice President J.D. Vance shared that he would be ready to step up to the plate.

© AFP via Getty Images The bruise on his right hand has been covered with makeup on several occasions

"Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," he told USA Today. "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."