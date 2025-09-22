Exclusive: Singer Anastacia admits to not having 'crippling love relationships any more'

When Anastacia performs her feel-good hits I'm Outta Love and Left Outside Alone, her intention is to empower her listeners, and after 25 years in the music industry, the lyrics continue to have meaning for the singer herself. "When I sing them over years and years, they instill power in me," the American star says. "Your life changes; you start doing things a little bit differently. Then you're like: 'Oh, now I'm doing what I've told everyone to do in this song.'"

As she announces her 2026 UK tour, Anastacia, who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and is famed for her powerful voice, says that after turning 57, she has a new philosophy when it comes to romance. She was married to her bodyguard, Wayne Newton, between 2006 and 2010. "I don't have crippling love relationships anymore," she explains in this exclusive interview with HELLO!. "I'm smart enough to know that I don't need to be destitute. If we're not getting along… it was really nice knowing you. I don't need to cry about it. It's wonderful. You go your way, I'm going mine."

© Marcel Brell Anastacia shared her relationship advice with HELLO!

The star adds: "I'd say from age 40 or 50 on, or whatever it is for people, you reach that 'cigarette and martini’ effect in tougher situations. It's the martini years – not that you're drinking, but you're relaxed, even if the martini is just an empty glass. It's the effect of it."

"I can't believe the excitement around me"

Talking to us via video call from London's South Kensington and wearing a stunning ring by Loree Rodkin that we can't help but notice, it's clear that Anastacia is in her prime. "I do feel as though I'm living a life of serenity and calmness within this crazy world," she tells us.

Having just finished her summer concerts in the UK, she says: "I think all of the hard work I put into living my life and learning has definitely worked."

Loving her second act

Health-wise, the star has had some tough times, recovering from breast cancer twice and living with Crohn's, for which she had surgery at a young age, leaving a scar on her abdomen.

Now, though, life is good for Anastacia. She is about to head off for performances in Italy, Spain and Australia, which will bring her to 70 shows this year.

© Marcel Brell The singer is touring again in 2026

"I can't believe the excitement around me,” she says. “It's kind of shocking. There's a different joy; a nostalgia joy instead of a regular concert."

Her most dedicated fans love to learn her choreography and wear her trademark tinted glasses (she has around 50 pairs), while younger fans "kind of look like me", she smiles. "The noughties are back, clothing-wise, and they are going for it."

"I look back over my accomplishments and I'm still shocked that that is the book I read," the star says. "Even now, I'm still truly excited about what I've done." She adds that she would love to make a new album, as well as to be "figured out" in life.

Talking to Anastacia is an upbeat experience, and she leaves us with some helpful relationship tips, particularly for her younger fans. “Be stronger, be closer to your girls; listen to your friends, your family. They're seeing the outside. You're living in a bubble in the honeymoon phase, but we all need to do it," she says.

"Don't let a partner disrespect you. I would say put that front and foremost. If the person is not treating you with the respect that your friends give you, think twice."

Anastacia’s #NTK 2026 tour begins in September 2026. To book, visit livenation.co.uk.

