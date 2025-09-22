Exclusive: Eve Myles on her 'turbulent' 40s – and looking forward to her 50s

In this week’s episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sponsored by Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, actress and mother of three Eve Myles opens up about her career and family life. This Autumn, the Welsh-born mother-of-three is taking over our TV screens with not one but three dramas: The Crow Girl on Paramount, The Guest on BBC1 and the hotly anticipated ITV thriller, Coldwater opposite Andrew Lincoln.

Despite her soaring career, the 47-year-old admits that behind the scenes, her private life has been an emotional rollercoaster in recent years. The episode sees Eve open up for the first time about processing the grief of the sudden deaths of both her parents, just over a year apart. Days after her mother passed away, Eve discovered she was pregnant with her third child, Mackenzie, three, who she said became a "symbol of love and light and hope. She was the gift from my mum to keep us all moving forward," the actress says. "We have to move through grief and work a way around it. Sometimes it's a minute at a time. Sometimes an hour, or a day at a time. It hits me sometimes like a tsunami. It pins me and I can't get back up. And then I’ve got to do something for the kids."

© Getty Images Eve Myles has a busy career at present, starring in three new shows

By her side throughout it all was her husband, fellow actor Bradley Freegard, who played her on-screen husband in hit show Keeping Faith. The pair met at drama school in Wales when Eve was 16, but didn't become romantically involved until their 20s. "Within three weeks, we were living together," she says. "That's been it for the rest of our lives. We've grown together. He is a wonderful father, husband and person."

© Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock Bradley Freegard and Eve Myles met in drama school

Over their 31-year relationship, the pair, who swapped raving for Gogglebox on the sofa, say the secret to their long marriage is sharing the family load, taking turns to work, and nasal strips to stop snoring. "I've never had anyone champion me more in my life than my husband. And I'm the same for him. I'm incredibly proud of him. When I'm away working, he's at home looking after our beautiful children."

Looking forward to 50

After a turbulent decade, Eve says she is looking forward to her 50s. "Three huge, life-changing things have happened to me and changed me in my 40s. So, I'm feeling like I'm starting a new chapter of really living my life and appreciating it, as much as I possibly can."

