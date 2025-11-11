Charlie's Angels star Sally Kirkland dead at 84, days after entering hospice

Golden Globe winner and Charlie's Angels star, Sally Kirkland, has died aged 84 after a battle with dementia. The Hollywood star's death was confirmed by her spokesperson, Michael Greene, who told TMZ that the actress passed away at 1:50 am PT on Tuesday, November 11, just days after it was revealed that she had entered a hospice in a hospital in Palm Springs. He added that Sally had had dementia for the last year, and she will be "deeply missed." A GoFundMe page was recently set up for the Bruce Almighty actress to help raise money for her medical costs, and the post revealed that not only was Sally battling dementia, but she had also faced "two separate life-threatening infections" after fracturing multiple bones this past year.

According to GoFundMe, "while Sally has had a successful career as a working actor, due to bad advice from a financial advisor-business manager in 2007 during the market crash Sally lost the bulk of her investments and the money she made during the peak of her career (1988 - 1998), which Celebrity Net Worth has never updated or corrected."

Detailing her "significant health crisis", the statement continued: "This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip. While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections," the fund states. "The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover."

It added: "As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally's chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves."

© Getty Images Sally Kirkland played Laurie Archer in Charlie's Angels

Sally, born in New York City to Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland Sr. and Fredric M. Kirkland, a metals dealer, is best known for her films The Sting and Anna, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe win. Most recently, she featured in the star-studded cast for 80 For Brady, starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Morena, and Lily Tomlin.

© GC Images Sally died aged 84 on November 11, 2025

Sally started her illustrious career as a model. She told Jeff Cramer: "My mother was the assistant editor of Vogue for many years, and then she was fashion editor of Vogue, I think from '47, '48, and she was the first person to put multiple models on one page.

© Getty Images Sally had entered a hospice, days before her death

"She was also the first person to bring Italian fashions to this country post-war. So I was brought up as a child being photographed by Irving Penn for Vogue and eventually Richard Avedon as well," she added.

© Getty Images Sally became an actress after an 'obsession' with Marilyn Monroe

"I had this whole socialite modeling career with my mother, not because I really wanted to, because I was painfully shy, but she just kept putting me in these situations where I was in front of the camera." Sally turned her hand to acting after becoming "obsessed with Marilyn Monroe."