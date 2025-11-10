Charlie's Angels star enters hospice after devastating health ordeal

Charlie's Angel star Sally Kirkland has saddened fans as they learn she has entered a hospice aged 84 at a Palm Springs hospital as her dementia worsens. A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for her ongoing medical costs. "This past year Sally fractured her four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip. While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections," the fund states. "The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover," the statement continues.

"As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves."

Sally is known for her roles in The Sting And Anna and The Crack In The Mirror as well as Charlie's Angels. Other roles include appearing in Bruce Almighty and JFK alongside Kevin Costner.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Sally Kirkland (as Laurie Archer) in Charlie's Angels

"Sally has been more than just a friend- she has been a maternal figure, offering encouragement, wisdom, and love when it was needed most. For those who know Sally personally, she has been a limitless source of generosity, kindness, and unwavering spirit," the GoFundMe continues.

"And while she has meant so much to so many around her, she has never had the luxury of a life partner or children to lean on in difficult times. But she has always prioritized being there for others, given everything she has to her craft, her church, her friends, and her community."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Sally Kirkland during 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Sally started her illustrious career as a model. She told Jeff Cramer: "My mother was the assistant editor of Vogue for many years and then she was fashion editor of Vogue I think from ’47, ’48 and she was the first person to put multiple models on one page.

"She was also the first person to bring Italian fashions to this country post-war. So I was brought up as a child being photographed by Irving Penn for Vogue and eventually Richard Avedon as well," she added.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Sally Kirkland in Roseanne

"I had this whole socialite modeling career with my mother not because I really wanted to, because I was painfully shy, but she just kept putting me in these situations where I was in front of the camera."

Her modelling career took a swift trajectory into acting once she saw Marilyn Monroe. "I was obsessed with Marilyn Monroe and also at 18 I had met Shelley Winters who took me under her wing, adopted me," she said.

© GC Images Sally Kirkland is seen on January 4, 2020

"She had lived with Marilyn. So she gave me Marilyn’s shoes that were open toe, open back and they were called F*** Me Shoes according to Shelley. I wore them everywhere," she added.